Sunderland eyeing transfer move for 33-year-old ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move for goalkeeper Ben Alnwick according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are likely to be in the market for a new shot-stopper, after it was revealed on Tuesday that Jon McLaughlin had left the club to join Scottish giants Rangers after his deal at the Stadium of Light reached a conclusion.

Alnwick started his career with Sunderland after coming through the academy ranks at the club, but left in 2007 to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 33-year-old has also been on the books with Peterborough United, where he caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in the third tier.

But his most recent spell was with Bolton Wanderers, who have had a forgetful few years recently, with their off-the-field troubles catching up with them, as they’re now set to play their football in League Two ahead of next season.

Alnwick is now a free-agent and will be looking to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities heading into the summer transfer window.

Sunderland will be eager to win promotion back into the Championship this season, after off-the-field events led to the League One season being curtailed on a PPG (points per game) basis, which meant that Phil Parkinson’s side missed out on a top-six finish, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

I’m not sure he’s the right player to fill the void left by McLaughlin.

Alnwick does have experience of playing in the third tier of English football to a high standard with Peterborough United, but I just think his best days are already past him, as he’s now 33.

The Black Cats need to look towards a long-term plan now that they’ve been condemned to another season in League One, so it’s important that they sign a goalkeeper that is going to be part of that.

There are worse signings out there for Sunderland, but I still think they could do better.