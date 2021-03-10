Sunderland eyeing temporary move for midfielder amid interest from EFL clubs

Sunderland are looking to take Gateshead midfielder Danny Greenfield on a two-week trial ahead of a potential move to the Stadium of Light according to the Sunderland Echo.

Greenfield had previously been on the books with Manchester United and Barnsley earlier in his career, but was released from his contract with Barnsley back in 2019.

He then went on to sign for Gateshead, and has featured for their first-team this season, despite this year’s campaign being concluded early due to the off-the-field situation.

Greenfield has also had a loan spell with Northern Premier League club Matlock Town earlier this term.

Sunderland are waiting for clearance from the FA to take the midfielder on trial, and they’ll be keen to secure an agreement at the earliest of opportunities, with a number of EFL clubs said to be keen on a deal to land his signature.

Sunderland are currently sat fourth in the League One table, and are just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, which they’ll certainly feel as though it’s an achievable target.

The Black Cats beat promotion-chasing rivals Portsmouth in their most recent match, and they’ll fancy their chances of winning promotion back into the second-tier of English football this term.

Sunderland are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Tranmere Rovers in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Black Cats.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping to make a positive impact in his trial with the club.

Greenfield must have something about him to previously be on the books with Manchester United, and a move to the Stadium of Light could be the ideal move for him.

I struggle to believe that he’d be a regular starter with Sunderland anytime soon though, and it strikes me as a potential deal that would be one for the future.

He’ll surely be tempted by a move to Lee Johnson’s side.