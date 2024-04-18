Sunderland are monitoring Leicester City’s Amani Richards ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Chronicle Live, the Black Cats are eyeing a move for the 19-year-old as they plan their upcoming business.

The Wearside outfit have suffered a disappointing second half of the season and are now already planning for the next campaign.

While the club is currently without a permanent head coach, scouts are still lining up potential summer signings.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be heavily involved in the recruitment process, which allows them to weigh up moves without installing a new head coach just yet.

Sunderland eye Leicester City winger

It has been reported that the Championship side is weighing up a move for Richards following his promising season at underage level.

He has contributed three goals and five assists in the Premier League 2 this year, having featured 18 times for the Foxes in the underage division (all stats from Fbref).

Richards is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, which has led to him attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Sides from Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the forward.

Richards previously spent time in the academy system at Chelsea and then Arsenal before making the switch to Leicester.

The teenager signed his first professional deal at the age of 17 with the north London club, but was unable to break into the first team squad at the Emirates.

Richards has also failed to convince Enzo Maresca to give him a chance at senior level at the King Power Stadium this year.

This could lead to his departure this summer, with a potential move to Wearside now on the cards.

Sunderland have earned a reputation for giving younger players opportunities at senior level, so may be an appealing next destination for the teenager.

Amani Richards - Leicester City Premier League 2 record (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 5 (0) 0 (0) 2023-24 18 (11) 3 (5)

Sunderland’s head coach search

Mike Dodds is currently in charge of the Black Cats until the end of the season, having been installed as interim head coach after Michael Beale’s departure in February.

Beale survived just 63 days at the helm before being dismissed, with a long-term successor set to be appointed in the summer.

Paul Heckingbottom has emerged as a front-running candidate to replace the ex-Rangers manager.

He guided Sheffield United to the Premier League last season, but is currently out of work.

Danny Rohl and Will Still have also been mentioned as potential candidates for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland move would be promising for Richards

Sunderland have built a reputation as being an exciting place for young players to go to, so this would be a great next destination for Richards.

While it may depend on who they appoint as head coach in the summer, it is very likely they will bring someone in that will be keen to focus on youth.

Sunderland are also a club with the ambition of returning to the Premier League, which is another reason that Richards could be enticed by.

The Wearside outfit is set to overhaul parts of the team this summer, with interest expected in Jack Clarke, which could open a door to a prominent place in the squad for Richards if he signs.