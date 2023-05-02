This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, clubs' plans for the window are starting to potentially become clearer.

Sunderland, for example, have been linked with a move for SC Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye in recent days.

As per journalist Sander de Vries, Sunderland are among teams interested in the 28-year-old.

Haye has made 27 Eredivisie appearances for his club this campaign, and has a contract that expires in the summer of 2024.

With the above said, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed the move and whether or not it was an area Sunderland need to strengthen.

Brett Worthington

This could be a risky signing.

Thom Haye is a player who is unproven in English football, and in his professional career, apart from a short spell in Italy, he has predominantly played in Dutch football.

It is no surprise that midfield is an option that Sunderland are looking to strengthen this summer, as an injury crisis this season has shown how weak they are in that area of the pitch.

Throughout his career, Haye has had a decent record of contributing in the final third, and in this Sunderland team, he could be a real asset.

However, like most new signings that are unknown to the EFL, there is a risk to this deal, and you wonder if Sunderland may be better off looking a bit closer to home.

Josh Cole

This could prove to be a great bit of business by Sunderland as Haye has produced a host of promising performances in the Eredivisie this season.

In the 27 games that he has participated in at this level during the current term, Haye has provided four direct goal contributions, made 2.6 tackles per fixture and has averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.00.

While it may take the midfielder some time to adapt to life in English football, there is no reason why he cannot eventually make a positive impact in a Sunderland shirt.

Haye’s arrival may also force fellow midfielders Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba, Pierre Ekwah and Corry Evans (when fit) to step up their performance levels, which in turn could have a positive impact on the Black Cats’ fortunes next season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's certainly an interesting proposition for Sunderland.

Their midfield could certainly do with a bit more physicality and grit and bringing someone who seems a defensive-minded midfielder like Haye could provide that.

As ever, though, signing players from the Netherlands and expecting them to cope with the physicality of the Championship is a bit of a gamble.

As such, Sunderland must ensure they really do their due diligence and homework on this one, in that regard, if a deal is to be made.