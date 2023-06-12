Sunderland are continuing to monitor Everton striker Ellis Simms this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances before being recalled by the Toffees in December.

The 22-year-old was handed opportunities by Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, netting once in 11 appearances to help his side secure Premier League survival.

However, many of Simms' minutes came from the bench as he struggled to nail down a starting spot and the Toffees are reportedly weighing up his future at the club as he enters the final year of his contract.

Everton were the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, scoring just 34 goals and recruiting a new striker is thought to be a priority for Dyche this summer.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Ellis Simms' potential Sunderland return?

Manager Tony Mowbray made no secret of his desire to bring Simms back to the club in January, underlining his importance to the team.

"Ellis Simms, if he comes back will be huge for this football club, because he gives us a focal point at the front end of the pitch. He scored some massively important goals before he was recalled to Everton," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"There’s a few days to go. I’m assuming Sean (Dyche) is now in with his feet under the desk. Whether they make a quick decision on Ellis Simms, I don’t know. Whether they bring another striker in and Ellis is allowed to come back, it would be pretty appropriate for our team to give us a focal point and score goals."

Should Sunderland bring Ellis Simms back this summer?

It would be a no-brainer for the Black Cats to bring Simms back.

He was outstanding during his temporary spell at the club in the first half of the season, forming an excellent partnership with Ross Stewart before performing admirably in the Scotsman's absence.

Mowbray's men reached the play-offs this campaign despite Joe Geldhardt being their only fit striker, but with Stewart set to return next season, pairing him with Simms once again is an exciting prospect.

It seems unlikely that Simms will receive many minutes at Goodison Park next season, with Dyche preferring winger Demarai Gray ahead of him up front at times towards the end of the campaign and a return to the Stadium of Light would be the right move for all parties.