Sunderland eyeing loan swoop for goalkeeper ahead of 2020/21 season

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Matija Sarkic according to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans.

Good luck to Matija Sarkic. Needs a break and the opportunity to play regular games.

He's signing for #WWFC and will be sent out on loan next season.

There's interest in Holland, Belgium, and Sunderland #SAFC may come back in.#AVFChttps://t.co/yMi4Qjlcra — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) July 27, 2020

It is claimed that the goalkeeper is set to sign for Wolves on a permanent basis, with a view to the shot-stopper being loaned out ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Evans also reports that teams from Holland and Belgium are also interested in striking a deal to sign Sarkic as well heading into the summer transfer window.

The Sun have revealed that Sarkic has left Aston Villa, and could go on to join Wolves on a permanent deal, although it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be anywhere near their starting XI in the immediate future.

A move to Sunderland could be a tempting proposition for Sarkic as well, with the Black Cats pushing for promotion into the Championship.

Phil Parkinson’s side finished eighth in the League One table last season, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Sunderland are likely to be on the hunt to sign a new goalkeeper, with Jon McLaughlin recently leaving the club in favour of a move to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side.

The Verdict:

This is a deal that would make sense.

Sunderland need a goalkeeper ahead of the new season, after Jon McLaughlin left the club in favour of a move to Scottish giants Rangers.

Therefore, I’m not surprised to hear that the Black Cats are targeting a goalkeeper. Sarkic will be eager to prove himself in senior football, after struggling for minutes at first-team level with Aston Villa over the years.

It’s a potential move that would suit both parties involved.