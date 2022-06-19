Sunderland eyeing fresh agreements for pair of 2021/22 signings

Sunderland have opened talks over re-signing Everton striker Nathan Broadhead and Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, The Northern Echo has revealed.

Both players spent time on loan with the Black Cats during the 2021/22 season, playing important roles as the club finally won promotion back to the Championship from League One.

Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 games for the Black Cats during a season-long spell, while Clarke scored once and provided three assists in 20 appearances after joining in January.

Now it seems as though Sunderland are keen to have both players back at the Stadium of Light for the 2022/23 campaign.

According to this latest update, the Black Cats have held talks with both Everton and Spurs about the possibility of signing Broadhead and Clarke again for the coming campaign.

However, it is thought that both Premier League sides would prefer to wait until later in the transfer window to make a decision on the future of those players, once their own plans have become clearer.

As things stand, both Broadhead and Clarke are entering the final year of their contracts with their parent clubs this summer, which is likely to play a part in negotiations over the future of the duo.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that Sunderland are looking to bring Broadhead and Clarke back to the club for next season.

Both players make significant contributions to the club’s long awaited promotion last time around, and new deals for the duo would surely be popular among the fanbase.

Given Sunderland are somewhat short on attacking options at the moment as well, bringing back Broadhead and Clarke would help to secure some important attacking outlets, as they prepare to return to the second-tier.

With that in mind, these do seem to be deals that may be worth pursuing, although it their parent clubs are going to make them wait, Sunderland will have to have alternatives ready to move for if either or both of these deals do not work out.