Sunderland eyeing free transfer swoop for one-time England international

Sunderland are interested in signing goalkeeper John Ruddy, a report from a print edition of the Sunday Mirror (05/06, p69) has claimed.

Ruddy is currently a free agent after departing Wolves following the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 35-year-old made 72 appearances during a five-year spell at Molineux, following a long stint as first choice at Norwich between 2010 and 2017, where his performances earned him a single England cap in 2012.

But with the goalkeeper’s time at Wolves now over, it seems that even at the latter stages of his career, he is still able to attract interest from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Sunderland are now interested in signing Ruddy, and a move to the Stadium of Light would reunite the goalkeeper with his former Norwich manager, Alex Neil.

Sunderland are of course preparing for a return to the Championship next season, after winning promotion via the League One play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Sunderland if they get it done.

Ruddy has been a bit part player for much of the latter stages of his time with Wolves, but is nevertheless still a very reliable goalkeeper.

With Ron Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge moving on, that is just what Sunderland need to provide them with some useful depth between the posts for next season.

Indeed, Ruddy’s experience and insight could be extremely useful for 22-year-old Anthony Patterson, as he works to establish himself as a first choice option between the posts moving forward.

The 35-year-old’s availability on a free is also useful from a financial perspective, so this does look like one that is worth pursuing for the Black Cats.