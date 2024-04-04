Highlights Injury concerns prompt Sunderland to trial young goalkeeper Lewis Ridd, seeking coverage amid an injury crisis.

Cameron and Metcalf sidelined; Chibueze on loan. Ridd emerges to fill the gap in the squad.

Anthony Patterson's impressive stats have attracted interest; possible move could see Wigan's Sam Tickle signed as a replacement.

Sunderland reportedly have former Ipswich Town and Derby County goalkeeper Lewis Ridd on trial amid injury concerns.

Intrigue over the identity of a trialist began when the first XI was announced for a Central League game the Black Cats had against Huddersfield Town. Also included in the squad were first-team players, including Timothee Pembélé, Mason Burstow, and Luis Hemir. The side came from behind to win the match 4-2.

Sunderland take Wales under-19 goalkeeper on trial

The unknown trialist was revealed to be Ridd by Sunderland Echo journalist James Copley. He later added that the 19-year-old had been brought to the club to provide some cover amid an injury crisis among the goalkeeping department.

Sunderland's own 19-year-old keeper, Dan Cameron, suffered an injury setback. The Academy of Light graduate is expected to return soon though. The nature of the injury that he has suffered isn't known as of yet. Ben Metcalf, another of the academy's keepers, was named on the bench for the Huddersfield game, but the 17-year-old hasn't fully recovered from a concussion and is working his way back to fitness.

Other injuries in Sunderland's shot-stopping youth ranks include one suffered by 20-year-old Adam Richardson, and Kelechi Chibueze has returned to Consett on a loan deal that will see him stay with the Northern Premier League Division One East side until the end of the current campaign.

All of these factors combined and forced the club's hand, leading to Ridd being brought in on trial.

Lewis Ridd: Sunderland's trialist goalkeeper

The former Ipswich and Derby keeper has never made a senior appearance in his young career. He was initially part of Swansea City's youth ranks before making the move to join Town in July 2020. During his time with the East Anglian club, he went out on loan to non-league sides, including Bury Town, Sudbury, and Brightlingsea.

At the start of this season, Ridd then made another career switch when he joined the Rams on a free transfer in the summer. The Welsh under-19 international made a temporary move to Mickleover FC, but that venture was short-lived, and now he's being considered by the Black Cats amid their host of fitness frustrations between the sticks.

Sunderland target League One goalkeeper

The club are also wary about the potential of losing their first team keeper and another academy graduate, Anthony Patterson. According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, the club are fearful that offers may come in for the 23-year-old in the summer, in which case they will be seeking a £20 million fee for him.

But, in case a move does materialise, the Black Cats are keeping tabs on highly-rated Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle. He would be a cheaper replacement for Sunderland, although Wigan will try and get a fair fee for the England under-21 shot-stopper, as per Nixon.

Patterson has been the clear number one since being inserted into the first team near the end of the club's 2021/22 campaign in the third tier.

Anthony Patterson 23/24 league season stats (as of 4th March) Starts 40 Clean Sheets 10 Save success rate (%) 69 Goals conceded per game 1.2 Goals prevented 3.49 Stats taken from Sofascore

Injuries have helped to derail Sunderland's season

There are, of course, plenty of other factors that contributed to why the 23/24 campaign has gone so wrong for Sunderland. The recruitment in the summer was poor, they've had two managers, and Mike Dodds has been in charge on an interim basis on multiple occasions but the toll that injuries have taken has been significant.

Club captain Corry Evans hasn't played a single game all season, Patrick Roberts has been badly affected by fitness issues, Jack Clarke spent about six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem, and that's just a handful of them.

This is professional sport and injuries are inevitable but Sunderland have taken a lot of physical punishment this season and may well feel unlucky.