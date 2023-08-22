Highlights Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would be a great signing for Sunderland, even if Patrick Roberts stays at the club.

After an impressive loan spell in League One last season, Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a wanted man this summer.

Several Championship sides are said to be chasing his temporary signature, with Sunderland the latest to be credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who claims that the Black Cats have Rak-Sakyi in mind due to their own player, Patrick Roberts, attracting attention from elsewhere.

Rak-Sakyi scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in League One last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Sunderland?

With the above in mind, it begs the question whether or not Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would be a good signing for Sunderland, or, indeed, if they would be a good destination for the young player.

With that said, below, some of our FLW writers have considered the above questions.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If indeed there is transfer interest in Patrick Roberts this summer, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would be a brilliant signing for Sunderland.

In fact, even if Roberts remains at the club, Sunderland could do far worse than add the 20-year-old to their ranks.

There is plenty of competition for his signature this summer and for good reason.

15 goals and eight assists in League One last season, in what was his first full senior campaign, was an impressive return, and ti would not be a surprise to see the youngster produce similar numbers even if stepping up to Championship level this summer.

Sunderland would also be a great destination for the youngster to get minutes and improve his game under Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats showed with Amad Diallo last season that they are a great destination for an exciting young player looking to gain more experience at this level, and the profile of their wider transfer policy would mean Rak-Sakyi would be playing his football alongside other exciting young talents.

All things considered, there is a lot to like about this potential deal.

Alfie Burns

This looks to tick a lot of boxes for the two clubs involved and, most importantly, the player.

Rak-Sakyi proved last season that he is a level above League One, with his return of goals and assists - in a side that wasn't challenging at the sharp end of the table - particularly impressive.

The natural step for him now is a loan into the Championship. Of course, Palace will run the rule over his Premier League potential, but you've got to think that another temporary exit will eventually be on the cards.

It's then about choosing the right club, which Sunderland could well prove to be. Tony Mowbray is brilliant at nurturing this young talent, giving them game time and bringing on their game; Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke are two perfect examples of that in the last 12 months.

Palace will look at both those cases and like what they see, whilst the player himself will feel similar and likely want to jump at the chance to represent another huge club in the EFL.

Finally, for Sunderland, it's not a deal they will turn their nose up at. Rak-Sakyi looks an enormous talent and will help fill the void Amad has left since his exit. Plus, with others potentially leaving the Stadium of Light before the window closes, replacements are going to be needed.