Sunderland eyeing audacious loan swoop for Celtic star

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths on loan, according to The Scottish Sun.

Griffiths has found regular minutes hard to come by in recent seasons with the Bhoys, and has been offered a temporary route out of Celtic Park.

He has been with Celtic since 2014, and has scored 123 goals in 262 appearances for the club, but is currently behind Odsonne Edouard in the pecking order.

But with Ange Postecoglou taking charge of the team over the summer, it remains to be seen as to where Griffiths stands in his plans moving forwards, with a decision set to be made on his future shortly.

Sunderland are preparing for another season in the third tier of English football, after narrowly missing out on promotion back into the Championship last term, after they were beaten by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats are now in their fourth consecutive season in League One, and will be eager to make a timely return to the second tier this term under Lee Johnson’s management.

With Charlie Wyke departing in favour of a move to Wigan Athletic in the summer when his contract with Sunderland reached a conclusion, the club will be eager to find a suitable replacement at the earliest of opportunities.

They’re set to get the new season underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against the Latics.

The Verdict:

This could be somewhat of a coup for Sunderland this summer.

Griffiths hasn’t had the regular game time that he would have wanted whilst with Celtic in recent seasons, but it is understandable given the performances of Odsonne Edouard.

So a loan move could tempt Griffiths if he isn’t going to feature in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the new league campaign. Sunderland could be the ideal destination for him as well, as you’d imagine that they’ll be able to offer him consistent minutes after Charlie Wyke’s departure.

He could turn out to be the missing piece in Sunderland’s promotion jigsaw if he can get back to his best.