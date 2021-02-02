Sunderland eye summer windfall in wake of Deadline Day transfer

Sunderland could pocket a decent fee on the back of Josh Maja completing a loan-to-buy move to Fulham on transfer Deadline Day.

Maja has signed for Fulham on a loan deal from Bordeaux, with the Premier League side having the option to make that transfer permanent in the summer for a reported fee of €10m.

In terms of Sunderland, when they sold Maja to Bordeaux in January 2019, they inserted a sell-on clause into that deal.

As per the Northern Echo that is around 10% and could well land Sunderland a handsome seven-figure windfall in the summer if Fulham opt to make that loan deal a permanent one.

Maja’s two years in France have seen him make 46 appearances for Bordeaux across all competitions, with the 22-year-old returning 11 goals in that period.

Prior to that switch, he’d been in electric form for Sunderland at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

The striker scored 16 goals in all competitions before moving to Bordeaux, with 15 of those coming in League One as Sunderland looked to bounce back into the Championship.

Ultimately, after Maja had gone, Sunderland were unable to do that and are now enduring a third season at League One level.

This will be useful money for Fulham if it ever comes to fruition.

A seven-figure sum in the summer will help Lee Johnson out in the next transfer window and help heal that wound that still exists from Maja’s departure.

Whether or not it ever truly heals remains to be seen, but more cash on top of what was received in 2019 wouldn’t be sniffed at.

