Highlights Sunderland are targeting Luciano Rodriguez, a young Uruguayan forward seen as a rising star, as a long-term successor to Ross Stewart.

The club's top scout was in South America last week scouting Rodriguez, according to reports.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Liverpool FC Montevideo in the Uruguayan top-flight.

Sunderland are eyeing South American youngster Luciano Rodriguez as a long-term successor to Ross Stewart.

According to reports from Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Black Cats are chasing the young Uruguayan striker who is a "rising star".

Nixon claims that Sunderland's top scout Stuart Harvey was in South America last week and on the trail of the 20-year-old.

Nixon reveals Rodriguez is an ambitious target for Sunderland, but explains that they have the cash following Ross Stewart's sale to Southampton this summer.

Indeed, The Sun also claim that Rodriguez is seen as a long-term replacement for Stewart.

Who is Luciano Rodriguez?

Luciano Rodriquez is a young South American forward, currently playing his football in his native Uruguay for Liverpool FC Montevideo.

Liverpool FC Montevideo play in the top division of Uruguayan football.

Rodriguez has not always been on their books, though, having previously played for Club Atletico Progreso.

Luciano Rodriguez's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Played Goals Assists Club Atletico Progreso 54 7 2 Liverpool FC Montevideo 27 6 4 Stats correct as of 19/11/23

According to Transfermarkt, Rodrguez also has many youth international caps for Uruguay, with 33 appearances for his country's Under-20 side under his belt.

In those matches, he has scored 11 goals.

Rodriguez is yet to be capped at senior level by Uruguay.

Do Sunderland need to sign another striker?

Even before Ross Stewart's departure this summer, it is as though Sunderland knew it was coming.

Indeed, in the transfer market, the club went out and signed not one, not two, not three, but four new centre-forwards during the summer transfer window, all of whom were young and fitting within the club's recent approach to acquiring young talent.

As you can see below, the likes of Nazariy Rusin, Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Semedo and Mason Burstow were all brought in either permanently or on loan in Burstow's case in order to address the issue.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Despite that, though, none of the young forwards are yet to make the number nine spot their own, leading to Sunderland being linked with forwards once again.

This time it is Rodriguez, but just weeks ago, AFC Wimbledon star Ali Al-Hamidi was reportedly the name in their sights.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Sunderland could certainly do with stronger options up front and ones capable of contributing right away.

Whether Rodriguez would be that, or simply another young forward to add to their already large ranks remains to be seen.