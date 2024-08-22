Highlights Sunderland closing in on RB Salzburg's Simic before transfer window end, with the forward traveling for his medical.

Black Cats turn to 20-year-old Simic in striker search as they aim to upgrade their frontline this summer.

Struggling to find a solution in the market, Sunderland looks to add Simic with promising goal-scoring record.

Sunderland are closing in on a move for RB Salzburg forward Roko Simic before the end of the transfer window – with the forward reportedly travelling to England ahead of a prospective medical.

According to Chronicle Live, the Black Cats are turning their attention to the 20-year-old in their search for a new striker.

Sunderland have been looking to upgrade their frontline throughout the summer transfer window, but have yet to find a solution in the market.

The team’s current options are Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Semedo, and Naziry Rusyn, who all struggled for goals last season as the team came 16th in the table.

However, Mayenda’s two goals from the opening two games does offer an encouraging sign that one of these young players could make the step up this season (all stats from Fbref).

Roko Simic - RB Salzburg league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 1 (0) 0 2022-23 9 (3) 0 (1) 2023-24 28 (16) 5 (1)

Sunderland’s striker search latest

Sunderland are eyeing a move for Simic from the Austrian club before the transfer window closes next week.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, the player has travelled to England ahead of his proposed medical as a move to the Stadium of Light moves closer.

Simic made 28 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, including 16 starts, contributing five goals and one assist.

He joined the club at the age of 17, and spent time out on loan with FC Zurich and Liefering before making the breakthrough into Salzburg’s first team squad.

Simic helped the club finish second in the table last year, and played nine times for the team in 2022/23 as they clinched the title.

It remains to be seen what the terms of the deal will be, but Sunderland appear to be closing in on his signature ahead of the 30 August deadline.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has claimed, via James Copley, that he is confident that a deal can be done to bring a new forward into the club before the window closes.

Sunderland’s start to the season

Sunderland have made a very positive start to the new campaign, winning both of their opening fixtures against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Mayenda bagged a brace in their 4-0 victory over the Owls last Sunday, which will be an encouraging sign for the club and its supporters after an underwhelming first year at the Stadium of Light for the 19-year-old.

Next up for Le Bris’ side is a clash against Burnley at home on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Simic would be a great signing for Sunderland

Simic has performed well in the Austrian Bundesliga, and his goal scoring record is promising.

The Croatian has already tested himself at a Champions League level, and knows what it takes to compete at that level, which is great experience to bring to the side at the age of just 20.

This player fits the profile of what Sunderland are looking for: a young player with a lot of potential to improve but is ready to step into the first team immediately.

If they can get this deal over the line, along with Mayenda keeping up his positive early-season form, then the Black Cats will be well stocked in forward options for this season.