Highlights Michael Beale is in advanced talks with Sunderland to become their new head coach, and he is expected to watch their match against Bristol City this weekend.

Beale previously managed QPR in the Championship and Rangers in Scotland.

Beale will not take charge in the Bristol match, with caretaker coach Mike Dodds remaining in charge. His first game as head coach will be against Coventry City next Saturday.

Michael Beale expected to become next Sunderland boss

The Black Cats made the decision to sack Tony Mowbray last Monday, and they have spent the last 11 days searching for his successor.

The likes of Will Still and Kim Hellberg were linked with the vacancy, but The Athletic has revealed that it’s Beale who is poised to take over, with the 43-year-old currently without a job since he was sacked by Rangers earlier this season.

