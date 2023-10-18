Highlights After a heavy defeat, Sunderland aims to bounce back and continue their strong start to the season targeting a top-six finish.

The team's defense has been one of their strengths, boasting one of the best defensive records in the division.

The injury to star defender Daniel Ballard could present a dilemma for manager Tony Mowbray, who may have to rely on young players like Jenson Seelt to step up.

Sunderland aim to bounce back after a 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough this week after an otherwise flying start from the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray will be hoping the heavy defeat last time out will be nothing more than a blip after having time to reflect during the latest international break.

Five wins from their last six matches prior to the loss should not be disregarded as Sunderland target another top-six finish, with aims of going one step further and returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

While the attacking options have looked convincing, scoring three or more goals against Southampton, Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield Wednesday, the defence deserves the plaudits in its own right.

With the club having to make do with a makeshift backline during the back end of last season and doing so to great effect, they have been back to a more familiar setup this term, boasting one of the best defensive records in the division - conceding the fourth fewest goals - with it crucial they continue to showcase their quality at both ends of the pitch to maintain the promotion push.

An injury to one of their star defenders, however, could potentially present Mowbray with another dilemma.

What is the latest on Daniel Ballard's injury?

Ballard picked up a slight thigh injury following Northern Ireland's 3-0 win over San Marino despite playing the full 90 minutes, with the player being monitored by the national team staff, according to James Copley of the Sunderland Echo.

Irish boss Michael O'Neill revealed the 24-year-old reported a "tightness" after the match with those back on Wearside hoping the defender does not aggravate the injury further while overseas.

Mowbray will naturally need to assess the situation when the former Arsenal man returns to training this week with last season's defensive injury woes likely a factor in his mind regarding rushing him back into contention to face Stoke City. If so, the likes of Trai Hume could come in to complete the unorthodox pairing with Luke O'Nien or place trust in another youngster, Jenson Seelt, to step up to the Championship challenge.

Should Jenson Seelt start against Stoke City?

One of several decisions Mowbray needs to make ahead of the trip to Staffordshire, it could be the perfect opportunity to give new signing Seelt his first league start for Sunderland.

The towering centre-back was one of several talented youngsters to arrive at the Stadium of Light this summer as the Black Cats reinforce their transfer philosophy of focusing on developing players for both the present and future.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

The 20-year-old, despite limited first-team opportunities for PSV, arrives with a wealth of potential after signing for a reported £1.7 million fee, and has since made two Championship cameos in recent weeks.

Mowbray recently spoke highly about the defender as he continues to adapt to English football.

Speaking to Sunderland Echo about Seelt and Nectarios Triantis, he said: "I feel as if both of them young lads have played probably with an older head, a communicator, a talker and I think in my mind alongside O’Nien it would be fine, I’m pretty sure because they have good attributes.

“They are both mobile, they are both aggressive, they both want to win the ball and sometimes they just need a soothing or a calming voice next to them to tell them when to go aggressive and when to sit off and let the player come to them really.

“That’s all experience and you get that through playing games. When we have to make them calls will be made of course, but at this moment I’m happy that Luke and Dan are doing the job."

With this in mind, game time will be crucial and there is no time like the present to see how Seelt adapts to not only the level of football, but the pressures that come with playing in the Championship and, more importantly, a club as grand and ambitious as Sunderland.

It will not be easy and will likely make mistakes on the way, but if Ballard is absent, this is the time for Mowbray to place his trust in the youth once again and present a valuable learning experience for the defender either way, irrespective of the result, for the long-term ramifications could be significant if he realises his own potential.