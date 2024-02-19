Highlights Sunderland searches for new manager after unpopular Michael Beale exit, with caretaker Mike Dodds in charge until end of season.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could be a long-term option for Sunderland, with outstanding Championship track record.

Cooper's success with Forest and connection with fans make him a strong choice, but Premier League job may be his priority over Sunderland.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Michael Beale.

Beale only took charge at the Stadium of Light in December, replacing Tony Mowbray, but he was an unpopular appointment with Black Cats supporters, and he failed to win over the doubters during his two-month spell at the helm.

The 43-year-old's final game was the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City on Saturday, and he departs after winning just four of his 12 games in charge, drawing two and losing six.

Mike Dodds, who had won two of his three games as caretaker manager following Mowbray's sacking in December, will take charge until the end of the season to give the club time to consider the next appointment.

Sunderland currently sit 10th in the Championship table, four points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Swansea City on Saturday.

One name that could be in the frame for the long-term job is former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper has been out of work since being sacked by Forest in December with the club sitting just above the Premier League relegation zone, and he will likely be in demand over the coming months.

Should Sunderland target Steve Cooper as Michael Beale replacement?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether Cooper would be a good appointment for Sunderland.

James Reeves

Cooper would be an outstanding appointment for Sunderland.

He has an excellent Championship track record, guiding Swansea City to the play-offs for two consecutive seasons before leading Forest to promotion in the 2021-22 season, despite taking over with the club in the relegation zone.

Cooper kept Forest in the Premier League last season before being dismissed in December with his side in a precarious position, but it was a tough situation for Cooper at the City Ground, with a host of players being signed without his approval.

The Welshman was incredibly well regarded at Forest, underlined by the fact that fans were fully behind him right up to his departure, and he would likely form a similar connection with the passionate Sunderland support.

The Black Cats are not looking to make an appointment until the summer, and that could help in their pursuit of Cooper, allowing him to take a break after his spell at Forest, but he may feel that he has earned the right to wait for a Premier League opportunity.

It would be difficult for Sunderland to land Cooper's signature, but it would be a no-brainer if he is open to taking charge at the Stadium of Light.

Ned Holmes

Cooper would be a phenomenal appointment for Sunderland, if they can get him.

There is no doubt that the Black Cats are a huge club with a fantastic history but you'd imagine the former Nottingham Forest boss will be hoping for a Premier League job.

If he doesn't get one between now and the summer, he may want to wait to see whether one of the sides relegated out of the top flight are interested in him.

Sunderland are an attractive prospect but the restrictions they're operating under, which proved problematic for Tony Mowbray, maybe something that concerns Cooper - the Wearsiders are focussed on buying and developing young talent, have a salary structure, and have shown a reluctance to go out and get what they needed the most, a reliable striker.

The Welsh coach's experience with youth sides, having been so successful in the England setup, and the promotion charge he led with Forest, as well as his play-off seasons at Swansea City, would seem to make him an ideal candidate but he may not feel that the Stadium of Light is the right place for him.