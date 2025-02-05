This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland were active in the January transfer market amid their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats successfully brought Enzo Le Fee into the team on loan from AS Roma, along with a deadline day move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns.

A permanent deal was also finalised for Wilson Isidor, who joined the club in the summer from Zenit St Petersburg on loan.

Régis Le Bris will be hoping that these additions can help get his team over the line in their pursuit of a top flight place.

Sunderland - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wilson Isidor Zenit St Petersburg Permanent Enzo Le Fee AS Rom Loan Jayden Danns Liverpool Loan

Enzo Le Fee transfer claim

When asked what one particular thing the club did in January deserves praise, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe claimed the arrival of Le Fee.

He believes the midfielder is living up to expectations so far, and is one of the most exciting signings the Wearside outfit have made in quite some time.

“If I could praise one thing they did in the transfer window, one man and one man only: Enzo Le Fee,” Newcombe told Football League World.

“After watching the Boro game, he was unbelievable.

“He went through [Luke] Ayling’s legs about four times, he’s currently still sat in his pocket as we speak.

“Just Enzo Le Fee, I could say a lot of things about this man, it’s just his skill.

“Himself, he’s got everything we need.

“Obviously, the only thing that’s not working at the minute is he’s on the left, it worked [Monday night] I’ll tell you that, but it’s not his natural position.

“At the minute he’s doing well.

“The one thing that they did do that I could praise them for is bringing in Enzo Le Fee.

“Haven’t had a signing like this in ages.

“I’m actually lost for words for when we did first bring him in, and after seeing him play I’m lost for words even more, that man is a godsend.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Enzo Le Fee signing was an ambitious move from Sunderland

Le Fee was considered a very exciting prospect when he first joined Roma, but the midfielder didn’t quite make it work in Italy.

Sunderland took a risk on him being able to settle in quickly at the Stadium of Light, and that is paying off already.

He has started all of his four appearances in the league, and has performed quite well so far.

If he can go from strength to strength, then his arrival could prove a key difference-maker in their pursuit of promotion this year.