Sunderland enter talks with player over fresh contract agreement

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton is in talks with the Black Cats over an extension to his current contract, according to The Sun on Sunday (September 19, page 61).

The academy graduate has worked his way into Lee Johnson’s plans this season after an impressive second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Blackpool, where he helped the Seasiders win promotion to the Championship.

Despite Neil Critchley being interested in a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, a move never materialised and instead Embleton has started the campaign in an important role as the attacking midfielder of Sunderland’s side.

Embleton has scored twice in seven appearances in League One so far this season and also added two assists to that tally and is quickly becoming an important figure along with fellow local youngster Dan Neil.

With less than a year remaining on his current contract, the Sunderland hierarchy seem keen to tie Embleton down to a longer-term deal after his start to the season in the hope that he will continue his good form.

The Verdict

This is smart business by Sunderland who seem to be run in a much more professional manner nowadays.

Their summer recruitment was impressive, bringing in some experienced heads and mixing them with a host of loan deals and some exciting young permanent signings, as well as going all continental with two signings from Germany.

But it’s also important to keep your best current players as well and after fans begged Johnson to give him a chance, Embleton is repaying the faith shown in him.

He proved at Blackpool last season that he’s a top player at this level and perhaps if he was involved last season at the Stadium of Light then the play-offs may have gone a bit differently, but Embleton is now making up for lost time and is making Sunderland fans very happy.