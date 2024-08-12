Highlights Blackpool re-sign midfielder Embleton from Sunderland with undisclosed fees

Blackpool recently re-signed Elliot Embleton on a permanent deal from Championship side, Sunderland, with the fees involved proving to be a talking point.

In returning to Blackpool, it will be Embleton's second stint for the Seasiders, having previously played for the club on loan during the 202/21 season. During his spell, the midfielder helped the club to achieve promotion to the Championship, while Sunderland remained in League One.

During his time with Sunderland, Embleton gave Black Cats fans one of their greatest moments in recent history, with his long-range goal in Sunderland's playoff final win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Having come through the academy, Embleton was Sunderland's longest serving player prior to his departure. Ultimately, the midfielder could not work his way into the starting eleven, thus his move to Blackpool came as no surprise.

The initial fee for the 25-year-old is unknown, but there is reportedly a sell-on clause included, which could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for Sunderland down the line.

Sunderland sell on clause could prove profitable down the line

Embleton only had one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, meaning he would have been available on a free transfer next summer. With that considered, Sunderland would not have wanted that situation to pan out and thus sold him to Blackpool.

Having come through the academy at Sunderland, any money acquired for his services would have been pure profit. There has been conflicting news regarding the deal, with Blackpool announcing there was an 'undisclosed' fee involved. However, journalist, Michael Graham, revealed on 'X' that Sunderland could receive a 'chunky' sell-on fee for the Wearsiders in the future.

Sell on fees are becoming increasingly popular in football, as clubs do not want to regret seeing their departures flourish at other clubs, and then move on for even more money. Many Premier League clubs have literally paid the price for watching their ex-players flourish and move for substantial fees.

Although the specific details of the move are unlikely to be revealed, news of a sell-on fee is welcome news for the Wearsiders. Embleton is a player of potential and has been a success in League One in the past. Therefore, if he were snapped up in the future, then Sunderland could be due a fee.

Embleton could not cut it at Sunderland

While many fans would have been sad to see Embleton go, it is an unsurprising decision given the strength of the Black Cats' current side. The 25-year-old plays in an attacking-midfield role and would have been up against the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Adil Aouchiche.

During his time in the North East, Embleton was loaned out twice, emphasising the fact that he was not quite up to Championship standard. Having been a success during his previous spell with Blackpool, he was given a chance to play for the Black Cats in League One, which he is more suited to.

For two successive seasons, Embleton achieved League One promotion via the playoffs with Blackpool and Sunderland. The midfielder was instrumental in the playoff final and scored the first of two goals to defeat Wycombe 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Although the 25-year-old made 23 appearances for the club during their 2022/23 Championship season, a number of these were from the bench. With the midfielder unable to nail down a first team place, Embleton was loaned out to Derby County, where he suffered an ankle fracture and ligament damage.

In the end, Embleton could not quite cut it for Sunderland. Even though he showed glimpses of his potential, he was never able to stamp down a place in the starting eleven. After suffering a serious injury for Derby, it was never going to be easy for him to get back in the side.

Elliot Embleton's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland 92 11 10 Grimsby Town 30 4 4 Blackpool 22 2 4 Derby County 2 0 0

Having come through the academy, many at Sunderland would have loved to have seen Embleton make his mark on the first team. However, as the team has grown stronger, the midfielder has found it increasingly difficult to find his place.

Letting the midfielder leave was unsurprising, and given the club potentially has a 'chunky' sell-on fee, it makes sense for both parties. Embleton needs first team football, and Sunderland will be hoping he can make his mark in League One.

Although Embleton's sale represents a short-term gamble, it could have a long-term pay-off.