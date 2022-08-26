Sunderland edge closer to striking agreement for 19-year-old

Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign Edouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain according to Football Insider.

The attacking midfielder made five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 last season and will be aiming to gain further experience in the senior game in the Championship.

Michut has nine caps for France at U19 level and would be something of a wildcard addition to Alex Neil’s ranks.

Due to his limited experience in senior football, it would be a project for Neil to integrate Michut into regular first team action and there is already intense competition for places in midfield areas at the Stadium of Light.

Michut has held talks over a move to Celtic this summer, with the Scottish Premiership arguably an easier acclimatisation, but the Black Cats are in the driving seat now to complete this piece of business with the French champions.

The Black Cats added loanees from Union Berlin and Bayern Munich last season, and that interest in the European market appears to be continuing this term, Michut has three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, and therefore from a development point of view, it is not essential that he is first choice from the off on Wearside.

The Verdict

Sunderland have prioritised quality over quantity in this transfer window, having carried a solid base of a squad up from League One, and Michut would be an intriguing signing to monitor.

Players adjusting to English football from France have been a mixed bag over the years, but clubs like PSG do not usually seeing the Championship as an attractive loan destination for their younger players.

The more optimistic Sunderland supporters were hoping that Neil could deliver a top six push this season, despite it being their first since promotion, and the early signs are very positive in that respect with the Black Cats seemingly a match for anyone in their current guise.