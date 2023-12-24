Highlights Michael Beale's start as Sunderland manager didn't go well, with a 3-0 defeat against Coventry City.

Beale's appointment was met with scepticism, and the pressure surrounding it will only increase after this defeat.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman will be fearing a huge fan backlash if Beale doesn't start winning games quickly.

Michael Beale didn't get off to a good start yesterday, with Sunderland suffering a 3-0 home defeat against Coventry City.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto struck just before half-time, before quickfire goals from Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer midway through the second half sealed the game.

This was a nightmare match for Beale, whose appointment at the Stadium of Light was met with a huge amount of scepticism.

It was always going to be tough for the ex-Rangers boss to follow on from what Tony Mowbray did, but his appointment in isolation wasn't met with a good response and the noise surrounding his appointment will only increase with that.

This sounds extremely familiar - and this is because similar happened at Birmingham City earlier in the campaign.

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City journey

Rooney was given the top job at St Andrew's back in October - and many Birmingham fans were outraged by this - considering his predecessor John Eustace had left the club when they were in sixth place.

Back-to-back wins against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion proved to be his final two games in charge - and Rooney's appointment couldn't have come at a worse time for him.

Facing Middlesbrough, Hull City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Sunderland in his opening five games, it's no surprise he didn't do too well, but one point from 15 isn't a good enough record.

That, combined with scepticism about Rooney's appointment, helped to pile the pressure on the Manchester United legend.

The pressure on him hasn't eased too much with Blues recording two wins in his other seven games - but some fans had praise for their side following yesterday's 3-3 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

Still, the Midlands side aren't out of the woods yet and results are what matter, with Rooney needing more wins on the board to fully ease any relegation fears.

Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be fearing a Birmingham City repeat at Sunderland

Mowbray's departure was met with criticism like Eustace's was, with the Black Cats still in the top half of the division at the time of the 60-year-old's dismissal, even though results had gone against them in the games leading up to this sacking.

Not only had Mowbray done fairly well with a young squad this term, with plenty of inexperienced players coming in during the summer window, but he also guided them into the play-offs at the end of last term.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

That was seen as an exceptional achievement - and rightly so considering he came in following Alex Neil's shock departure - something that could have derailed the Wearside outfit's season.

It could be argued that the Black Cats have some winnable games coming up. But away games at Hull and Rotherham United won't be easy, with the former still in contention for promotion and the latter able to get results against big teams.

Next month, they face Newcastle United in the FA Cup and Ipswich Town away. If they lose both of those games without giving a good account of themselves, that will increase pressure on Beale unless he can get some good results on the board before that.

Garry Cook and Tom Wagner have been criticised for their appointment of Rooney in the past and sporting director Speakman and owner Louis-Dreyfus may fear that they will come under the same pressure, even though they arguably have more credit in the bank than the Birmingham pair mentioned.

The Black Cats' duo were highly thought of before - and they will want to continue to be trusted.