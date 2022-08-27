Sunderland dugout development emerges ahead of Norwich clash as Alex Neil to Stoke saga rolls on

Sunderland are hoping to be led into their Championship clash with Norwich City this lunchtime by Martin Canning.

Canning has served as Neil’s assistant at the Stadium of Light and has played his own role in the club’s turnaround in 2022.

However, with Neil looking destined to succeed Michael O’Neill as Stoke City manager, it’s left Sunderland asking the question of who will take charge of their Championship meeting with Norwich at lunchtime today.

Alan Nixon provided an update on his Patreon account, where he outlined how Sunderland want Canning to take charge at the SoL, given there’s currently no deal agreed for the 40-year-old to move to the bet365 Stadium with Neil at this moment in time.

That, though, could come in the future, with Nixon also stating how Neil wants to take Canning with him to Stoke. That particular agreement will be addressed after this match, with it noted how Stoke will have to part with more money to land Neil’s right-hand man.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

Neil led Sunderland back into the Championship last season, winning the League One play-offs. Following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Stoke, Sunderland sit fifth in the table.

Meanwhile, Stoke are 21st after a poor start that has cost O’Neill his job and led to the Potters asking for Neil.

The Verdict

This afternoon’s fixture is a tough one for Sunderland anyway, but having this upheaval with Neil and uncertainty over who will manage this against Norwich is hardly helpful.

Canning feels the best bet given he’s had a foot in the door and Sunderland can feed off some consistency.

Again, though, it’s not ideal knowing that the likelihood is that he will follow Neil to Stoke in the week that follows.

It’s a messy situation and you’ve got to feel for Sunderland.

Thoughts? Let us know!