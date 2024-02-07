Highlights Middlesbrough's lack of a quality forward and inability to capitalize on opportunities is a real concern for their promotion hopes.

The team's failure to secure a striker in the January transfer window may come back to haunt them if they fall short of their goal.

Injury issues and the absence of a reliable goalscorer have hindered Boro's ability to maintain consistency and secure victories.

Middlesbrough missed the chance to go within two points of the play-off places after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on Sunday.

After a remarkable start to life at the Riverside Stadium, where Boro reached the play-offs against all odds, Michael Carrick’s first full campaign has been inconsistent.

In fairness, a drop off was to be expected. Boro lost several key players from their side last season, and injury issues haven’t helped either.

However, a top six finish remains a very realistic possibility, so the manner of the draw against Sunderland will have been hugely frustrating for Carrick.

Middlesbrough lack that ruthless edge

After an even first half, Boro took control against the Black Cats, with Marcus Forss giving them the lead with an emphatic finish.

Ultimately, they would have to settle for a point though, as a Tom Glover error allowed Nazariy Rusyn to equalise, and it means Carrick’s men have now won one in four.

Whilst it’s a valid point to say they could have taken the points if the keeper had made a relatively straightforward save, mistakes do happen, and the boss will no doubt feel his side shouldn’t have been in a position where one error cost them two points.

Boro had chances to double their lead, which would have given them the cushion they needed to get the three points.

But, they squandered the opportunities that came their way, and the lack of a quality forward meant they couldn’t capitalise on the promising situations they found themselves in.

There were too many times when Sam Greenwood was caught offside when he could’ve been in on goal, and on other occasions they lacked the presence in the box to sniff out chances.

It was always going to be difficult to get anyone to replicate the 28 goals that Chuba Akpom scored in the previous campaign, but the fact no individual has more than five this season is a real worry for Boro.

There had been signs that Emmanuel Latte Lath was going to establish himself as the main man at Boro, and he is a constant threat with his pace and intelligent movement, as he got to grips with the Championship.

Unfortunately, an injury has halted his progress, and it has left Boro light up top.

Middlesbrough may regret missing out on a striker

Josh Coburn doesn’t always convince, even if his physicality makes him a handful, and Greenwood is better in a deeper role.

As a result, fans will no doubt wonder why Boro didn’t go big for a striker in the January window.

They saw last season how a mid-season arrival can transform the team, with Cameron Archer excelling on Teesside after making the temporary switch from Aston Villa.

With Morgan Rogers joining Villa in a big-money deal last week, Boro should have been in a position to splash the cash.

Again, we’re not advocating that they should overpay to bring anyone in, but that should have given them the financial muscle needed to land a target that could improve the team.

Instead, Carrick will have to go with what he’s got, and that may be enough to take Boro back to the Premier League.

However, if they fall short, some may look back at the January window and wonder how different it could’ve been if Boro had managed to bring in a prolific number nine.