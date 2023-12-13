Highlights Tony Mowbray was sacked as manager of Sunderland despite being just three points off the play-off places.

Interim manager Mike Dodds has recorded two consecutive victories and has bought the club time in their search for a new manager.

Will Still is the club's first choice to take over, but if he rejects the job, Dodds' successful spell as caretaker means there is no need to rush the appointment.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock sacking of Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats made the decision to part company with Mowbray earlier this month, despite sitting just three points from the play-off places, bringing his 15-month reign at the club to an end.

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light last August, replacing Alex Neil after his move to Stoke City, and he led his side to the Championship play-offs last season, where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Sunderland had made an excellent start to the campaign, but their form had declined, and a run of just two wins in nine games prompted the board into action.

Mike Dodds has been in interim charge since Mowbray's exit, and the 37-year-old has recorded back-to-back victories in his two games at the helm.

After beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Saturday, the Black Cats secured an impressive 1-0 home win over third-placed Leeds United on Tuesday night, with Jobe Bellingham's 78th-minute winner sealing all three points.

Sunderland remain sixth in the table after the victory, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, with Dodds likely to remain in charge for the game.

A whole host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Kieran McKenna, Will Still, Steven Schumacher, Scott Brown, Kim Hellberg, Julien Sable and Dwight Yorke.

Schumacher admitted he was "flattered" to be linked with Sunderland, but he appeared to rule himself out of contention, and despite holding talks with the club, Hellberg will not be taking over as he closes in on the Hammarby job.

It seems that Still is the Black Cats' first choice as, according to Belgian outlet DH, chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has spoken to the 31-year-old, and the club are doing all they can to convince him to make the move to Wearside.

Still is an ambitious target, but if their pursuit fails, they can afford to take their time finding the right man after Dodds' excellent spell as caretaker.

Mike Dodds has bought Sunderland time in managerial search

Dodds is currently in his second spell of Sunderland, having previously taken charge of two games following the sacking of Lee Johnson in January 2022.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town in League One under Dodds, and he admitted that approaching the job on a day-to-day basis last time was damaging for him, but he has performed significantly better this time around.

In an interview with The Sun, Still refused to rule out a move to the Championship at some stage, stating that the second tier "rivals many of the top leagues in the world".

However, with Reims sitting eighth in the French top flight and in with a chance of securing European football, it remains to be seen whether Still would make the move, although there have been reports of a disagreement between Still and the hierarchy over transfers, which could increase Sunderland's chances of landing his signature.

Related Sunderland figure takes action in Will Still managerial pursuit The Black Cats are keen to bring Will Still to the Stadium of Light

While it would be a blow if Still was to reject the job, Sunderland must not panic if he does turn them down, and Dodds' outstanding performance as caretaker so far means there is no need to rush an appointment.

Dodds remained coy on whether he will be considered for the permanent job after the win over Leeds, but he revealed he will hold talks with the board over "what the situation is and where the land lies".

It is a big chance for Dodds to pick up another three points on Saturday against a Bristol City side who have won just one of their first six games under new head coach Liam Manning, and as the Black Cats' search for Mowbray's successor continues, he has proven to be an incredibly useful stopgap.