Sunderland are said to be leading the race to sign free agent Divin Mubama this summer, according to the latest update from GiveMeSport.

The teenager is now without a club after his contract with West Ham United expired over the weekend, with the Black Cats now in pole position to secure a switch for the striker.

The report goes on to state that the forward has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across the continent after leaving the Hammers, but the Wearsiders are looking to pounce after his recent contract rejection.

If the deal does go through, the 19-year-old will become the second signing for the Mackems this summer, following the arrival of goalkeeper Simon Moore from Coventry City last month.

Sunderland take the lead in race for West Ham United contract rebel Divin Mubama

Despite failing to start a Premier League match for the Hammers, Mubama is a player who has had plenty of interest in his signature after news of his imminent departure from the East London outfit was announced.

It looked as though the Black Cats were already leading the way earlier in the year, when the Athletic reported as much, only for more potential suitors joining the race for the highly-admired youngster.

But two months on, the Championship side look to have got them back in the lead for the race for the frontman, who will add to new Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris’ attacking options at the Stadium of Light.

Having made his first-team debut for West Ham in a Europa Conference League clash with FCSB in 2022, Mubama went on to feature another five times in all competitions across the 22/23 campaign, with his first goal for the club coming in a 4-0 victory against ARK Larnaca in European competition.

A further 12 appearances followed in the most-recent campaign, as well as appearances in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy for the under-21 side, in which he found the net against Cheltenham Town and Colchester United.

Divin Mubama's stats in youth competitions for West Ham United, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 47 30 4 Premier League 2 30 16 2 FA Youth Cup 9 10 2

But with game time coming at a premium with the Premier League side, Mubama has made the decision to move on this summer to aid his development, which could play right into the Black Cats’ hands.

Regis Le Bris looking to add to Sunderland attacking department with Divin Mubama signing

New Sunderland boss Le Bris [pictured] will be looking to bolster his side’s attacking ranks this summer, following a troubled time in front of goal during the previous campaign.

It took until New Year’s Day in the 23/24 season for a recognised striker to find the net for the Mackems, with Nazariy Rusyn finding the net in a 2-0 victory over Preston North End.

In total, the Ukrainian forward only mustered two Championship goals in a disappointing season up top, with the Wearsiders having to rely on the magic of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham for much of their goalscoring throughout the campaign.

At 19 years of age, Mubama very much fits the transfer strategy implemented by the Stadium of Light chief of late, with an emphasis on young, hungry talent that will be given plenty of minutes to impress in the second tier.

Intermin boss Mike Dodds regularly started a side that had the lowest average age in the second tier in the previous campaign, with the line that began the 4-2 defeat to Southampton in March the youngest that had ever featured at the level.