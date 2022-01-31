Sunderland discussing deal for League One midfielder as Ipswich back out of pursuit

Sunderland are in talks to sign Fleetwood Town midfielder Jay Matete, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

Matete joined Fleetwood back in May 2018, after coming through the academy ranks with Championship side Reading.

The midfielder has since gone on to make 41 appearances in all competitions for the Cod Army, scoring two goals in that time.

As well as that, Matete also spent time on loan in League Two with Grimsby during the 2020/21 season.

Now however, it seems as though the young midfielder could be set for a move elsewhere in Leaue One on the final day of the January window.

According to this latest update, Ipswich had been strongly interested in a deal for Matete earlier this month, but have now coled their interest in the 20-year-old, with no more arrivals expected at Portman Road.

Consequentially, Sunderland now look to be in pole position for Matete’s signature, with the Black Cats said to be in talks over a deal.

The Verdict

You feel that any deal Sunderland do on deadline day will be an interesting one, given they are operating without a manager.

Because of that, it is hard to know quite what impact these deals will have on their manager search, and how any players will fit into the plans of Lee Johnson’s eventual replacement.

Even so, Matete is certainly a promising young player, and one who has plenty of time to develop even further in his career.

As a result, this could still be a useful signing for Sunderland, especially as they could be beating out a League One rival to get it done.