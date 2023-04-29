Sunderland take on Watford today in the Championship as Tony Mowbray's side aim to move back into the top-six.

The Black Cats know that wins against Watford and Preston North End in their final two games of the season will seal play-off football and a shot at the Premier League.

Sunderland celebrate 50-year anniversary of FA Cup win

Today's meeting is Sunderland final home game of the regular season and the club have confirmed that they will be remembering their famous FA Cup win over Leeds United in 1973.

May 5th will mark 50 years since Second Division Sunderland beat Don Revie's Leeds United at Wembley to lift their second FA Cup title - Ian Porterfield's goal and Jim Montgomery's heroics in goal the difference on the day for Bob Stokoe's side.

Sunderland will wear commemorative jackets pre-match against Watford, with a simple 'SAFC' emblem and 'FA Cup Final, 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023' stitched underneath.

Sunderland's dig at Leeds

In what's something of a subtle dig towards Leeds, Sunderland have shared images of the jackets close up and also alongside today's matchday shirt.

Their shirt of choice is Joe Gelhardt's - the striker on loan from Elland Road and set to wear a commemorative jacket remembering his parent-club's last FA Cup final appearance and a painful defeat.

The 1973 FA Cup final remembered

Leeds entered the 1973 FA Cup final as heavy favourites to lift the trophy, having done so in 1972 with victory over Arsenal. At the time, Revie's Leeds were one of English football's powerhouses and would go on to lift the First Division title in 1974.

Against Second Division Sunderland, though, they came unstuck in the 1973 FA Cup final.

Porterfield scored on 32 minutes and Montgomery produced a magnificent display, including an incredible double save from Trevor Cherry and Peter Lorimer as Leeds pushed for an equaliser.

Will Sunderland reach the play-offs?

Whilst today will see Sunderland remember their 1973 heroes, there's a big focus on the class of 22/23 pushing for a place in the play-offs.

Today's result against Watford will shape whether Sunderland take on Preston on the final day with a place in the play-offs in their own hands or whether they will be relying on results elsewhere to get into the top-six.

With as many as eight teams in contention for two places, it's impossible to say who gets into the play-offs.