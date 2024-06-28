A number of EFL clubs are eyeing Gateshead defender Kenton Richardson, according to a report from HITC.

Richardson started his career at Hartlepool United, remaining there until he was poached by Sunderland back in 2020.

Failing to force his way into the first team at the Stadium of Light and going out on a couple of loan spells, he was released in 2022 and joined National League outfit Gateshead after that.

The fifth-tier side pushed for promotion to League Two last term and Richardson, who can play as a central defender and a right-back, played a big part in guiding them into the promotion mix.

Kenton Richardson's 2023/24 campaign at Gateshead (Source: Transfermarkt) [All competitions] Appearances 40 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 15 Red Cards 0 FA Cup Trophy Winner

At just 24, the player still has plenty of time left to make the step back up to the EFL at some point - and there's no shortage of interest in his signature.

EFL clubs take interest in Gateshead's Kenton Richardson

The Black Cats, who previously had Richardson on their books, are thought to be interested in luring him back to the club.

But they aren't alone in taking an interest in the 24-year-old, with newly-promoted Championship teams Derby County and Oxford United also taking an interest in him, according to the same HITC report.

League One clubs Barnsley and Peterborough United and League Two outfit Notts County are also keen on the player, but it remains to be seen who he will join with the player available on a free transfer.

Kenton Richardson could be a good signing for multiple interested sides

The player's versatility could be a real asset for his next club, but he mainly operated as a central defender last term and with that in mind, he should probably be played in that area if that's his best position.

At the Stadium of Light, he may find it difficult to win too much game time with Regis Le Bris having plenty of options at his disposal, so Richardson should be seeking guarantees regarding playing time if he engages in talks about a potential return.

He may also find game time difficult to come by at Derby, although the potential departure of Eiran Cashin at some point could open up a space for him in the first-team squad.

Oxford is another club he could make an impact at, with Richardson possibly having the potential to climb above the likes of Jordan Thorniley and Stephan Negru in the pecking order.

However, it would be a surprise if the U's don't invest in another centre-back this summer, which could limit Richardson's game time if he comes in.

It would be a big step up if the central defender joined any of the three second-tier clubs mentioned.

A move up to the third tier would also be a big step up, with both the Tykes and Posh wanting to compete for promotion next season.

Wherever Richardson decides to go next, he needs to prioritise game time, because that will allow him to continue his development.

A move to a side high up in the pyramid would be ideal for him, but he needs to make sure he's getting a sufficient amount of game time to shine.