Sunderland departure expected as League One rivals strike transfer agreement for 23-y/o

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of George Dobson, according to reports from Football Insider.

The central midfielder has been lined up by Nigel Adkins as a summer arrival and could complete his move soon with terms over the switch already agreed with current club Sunderland.

The Addicks are looking for midfield reinforcements after allowing Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie to leave the club at the end of their contracts and it seems that a fresh face is already set to move to The Valley.

Dobson’s time with Sunderland has certainly had its ups and downs.

The 23-year-old moved to the Stadium Of Light in 2019 and enjoyed a decent first season after making 36 appearances for the club, however last season was much more frustrating.

The midfielder was limited to just 11 appearances for the Black Cats before being allowed to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window where he went on to join AFC Wimbledon on a short-term agreement until the end of the season.

Reports from Chronicle Live revealed that Dobson could be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer this summer despite having a year left on his contract, and as per Football Insider, it seems that the player may have found a new home sooner than he’d have expected.

The verdict

This is a move that seems to make sense for all parties.

Sunderland are preparing a new-look squad and given that George Dobson had fallen down the pecking order under Lee Johnson it’s no surprise that he’s deemed to be surplus to requirements.

After growing up in Essex, the midfielder will certainly see the appeal of moving back to London and a switch to Charlton could be the ideal opportunity.

Under Nigel Adkins the player really has the chance to kick on with a club who will be hoping to challenge for promotion from League One.