Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that centre-back Dan Ballard could be available if the Black Cats reach the play-offs but will is not likely to be back for their final-day clash against Preston North End.

Mowbray has been forced to use a makeshift central defensive pairing of Luke O'Nien and Trai Hume in recent weeks due to injuries, which was exposed against Watford as the Hornets scored twice from set pieces.

Dan Ballard injury update

Danny Batth has already been ruled out for the season but Sunderland's other first-choice centre-back, Ballard, could return to action if they make the play-offs.

That's according to Mowbray, who has told Chronicle Live that the 23-year-old will likely not make the Preston game but could return if the Black Cats' season is still alive later in May.

He said: "Who knows? I think Preston is going to come too soon for him.

"I think if we finish in the top six, there is a chance he will take part in the games that follow that. But I don't think you gamble with a footballer who is not 100 percent in his mind able to play.

"We just have to make the best of what we've got and find a way."

Ballard has been missing since March due to a hamstring injury that he suffered on international duty with Northern Ireland.

What needs to happen for Sunderland to reach the play-offs?

Ahead of the Championship's final day, there are still five teams battling it out for the final two play-off spots.

The Black Cats' 2-2 draw with Watford on Saturday means they finished the weekend outside the top six and need results elsewhere to go their way.

Whatever happens, they have to beat Preston at Deepdale on Monday but they'll also need either Blackburn to win or draw away at Millwall or Middlesbrough to beat Coventry City.

Even in one of those scenarios, they could still miss out if West Bromwich Albion win by a big enough margin to move above them on goal difference. The Baggies currently have +7 on goal difference while Sunderland are on +10.