Sunderland defender attracting interest from Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland have decided to let Cieran Dunne leave the club this summer without offering him a new deal – and Doncaster are ready to give him a chance in League Two, as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have barely played the 22-year-old during his time at the Stadium of Light and he has instead had to get most of his football from the side’s reserve squad. He couldn’t manage a game in League One for them and his only previous first-team experience in a league situation comes with Falkirk.

Now, the club have decided to cut their losses and let go of the defender – and Doncaster are ready to snap him up on a free transfer as they prepare for life in the fourth tier as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers spent the majority of the League One season struggling in the drop zone and eventually were condemned to a place in League Two and relegated. However, the side now have a job on their hands to prepare their squad, freshen things up and try and go straight back up to the third tier.

Their rebuilding job has seemingly already begun too, with the club now eyeing a deal for Dunne. He doesn’t have much Football League experience but his time in Scotland produced six games, whilst his time in the Black Cat’s reserves ended up giving him over 30 games worth of experience.

Now, the youngster looks set to be given the opportunity in League Two – and on a deal worth nothing, it could be a shrewd move by the club too.

The Verdict

Cieran Dunne might not have much experience to his name yet but he looks like the type of signing that Doncaster should be making. He has the potential to be very good considering his age and will be determined to prove himself in the Football League having been given very little chance so far.

That could also be a worry for Rovers fans, who might not want a player with very little gametime coming in. There is always the chance that it could go too ways – it could pay off handsomely, or he could end up being a flop and there will no doubt be some worried that he might not make it considering he was released on a free by Sunderland.

The Black Cats though are a Championship side though now and it would likely have been difficult for a 22-year-old with little gametime to break into the first-team considering the level they are at now. At Doncaster in the fourth tier though, he could be given the chance to thrive and it could really pay off.

On a deal worth nothing though, it could be a risk worth taking – and the player will no doubt relish the chance to actually get onto the field in the Football League too.