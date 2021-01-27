Sunderland decision-maker reveals transfer wish as January interest gathers pace

Lee Johnson has confirmed that he’d ideally like to sign three new players before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland have endured a frustrating January in the market so far with the Black Cats limited to just one addition so far in the shape of Carl Winchester from Forest Green Rovers.

The Wearsiders were hoping for a transformative month in the market as they look to close the gap on the promotion race, and while Johnson has been left frustrated at the progress made so far, he’s keen to remain positive as we enter the final few days of the window.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “We’re trying very hard, studying a lot of names.

“It’s very fluid in terms of, there’s normally a domino effect down to League One, and we’ve got the salary cap issue as well.

“So we’ve got to be a bit creative.

"With a bit of luck we'll definitely get one in, if you gave me a wish there'd be three but I'd be more than happy with one or two and if we don't, no problem, we go with what we've got." The Verdict Things are just starting to click into place for Sunderland right now. Three wins in their last four games has represented significant progress for the club as they look to close the gap on the top six, and even the automatic promotion spots. Johnson is adamant that he needs a couple of new additions and so it'll be very interesting to see what progress they can make in the coming days.