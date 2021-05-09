Sunderland dealt worrying injury blow as attention turns to play-off double-header with Lincoln City

Ross Stewart has been dealt an injury blow after missing the clash with Northampton Town due to a hamstring injury, Lee Johnson has revealed.

The striker moved to the Stadium Of Light during the January transfer window after leaving Ross County and has quickly established himself as part of the club’s first team squad.

Chances to impress in the starting line-up have been few and far between for the 24-year-old due to the form of Charlie Wyke who has scored on 30 occasions for the Black Cats this term, but in recent weeks Stewart has grown in influence.

Having started just two of his 11 appearances so far, Stewart has found the back of the net on two occasions including last week’s 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

It was expected that the targetman would be in contention to start in Sunday’s content with Northampton Town, but instead the player was a notable absentee from the matchday squad with Wyke replacing him in the starting XI.

Fans were unsure of the reason for his absence, but speaking in his post-match press conference, as per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo, Lee Johnson has revealed that the player is suffering with a hamstring injury.

Lee Johnson confirms post match that Jamie McAllister has been given a six-game ban by the FA, three of which are stadium bans. Also says Ross Stewart has a grade two hamstring injury. Big blow but he’s apparently doing fairly well and so not ruled out of semi finals. #SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) May 9, 2021

While Smith’s tweet suggests that he’s suffered a grade two hamstring injury, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be fit to return for the play-off semi-finals with Lincoln City in 10 days time.

The verdict

This is far from ideal for Lee Johnson.

Ross Stewart is a player who is really growing in influence and could be set for a big role in Sunderland’s push for promotion via the play-offs.

Fans will be hoping that he’s passed fit for the clash with Lincoln City as he’ll certainly be a good squad option in what could be a cagey tie.