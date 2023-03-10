Sunderland dealt significant player blow ahead of their showdown with Norwich City

Sunderland defender Aji Alese is set to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury.

As confirmed by Sunderland’s official website, the defender will be forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his thigh.

Alese picked up this injury during last weekend’s meeting with Stoke City.

Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray had to withdraw the defender at half-time and opted to replace him with Luke O’Nien.

Sunderland went on to suffer a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Potters as their poor run of form at this level continued.

Having lost three games on the bounce in the Championship, the Black Cats will be determined to get back on track this weekend by securing a positive result in their meeting with Norwich City.

Sunderland will move to within three points of the Canaries in the standings if they claim a victory at Carrow Road tomorrow.

Signed by Sunderland last year from West Ham United following the club’s promotion to the second-tier, Alese has managed to establish himself as an important member of the club’s squad this season.

As well as making 20 appearances for the Black Cats in the Championship, the defender has also represented his side in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Sunderland as they would have been hoping to turn to Alese for inspiration between now and the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has predominantly been deployed as a left-back this season and has illustrated some real signs of promise in the Championship.

Alese has managed to make 1.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per game at this level and has recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in this division.

In the absence of Alese, Sunderland will need Dennis Cirkin to step up to the mark in this particular position during the closing stages of the season.

Cirkin, who missed last weekend’s meeting with Stoke due to concussion, has made 22 appearances in the Championship for the Black Cats in the current term.