Sunderland dealt major blow as worrying injury update emerges ahead of Blackpool clash

Sunderland have been handed a huge injury blow with Dion Sanderson likely to miss the rest of the season, according to Roker Report.

The Black Cats have endured a torrid week after back-to-back defeats against Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic saw the club fall off the pace in the hunt for the automatic promotion spots.

Two defeats from two games have now left Lee Johnson’s side five points off the top two with no more games in hand.

Things now look like they’ve gone from bad to worse with Sanderson suffering a nasty injury.

It’s claimed that the defender could miss the rest of the campaign with a back injury that has been troubling him for a little while.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “Dion Sanderson’s back has been an issue all week.

“We were a little bit light in that area, but at the same time I don’t think that’s any excuse because it wasn’t really central defence that cost us.” If the injury is as bad as reported it could be a massive blow in the club’s hopes of securing promotion with the 21-year-old Wolves defender proving himself as a key player for the club since the turn of the year.

The verdict Sunderland fans will be praying for good news here. After a slow start to the season Dion Sanderson has proved himself as one of Lee Johnson’s most important players and to be without him will surely have a detrimental impact on the club’s promotion hopes. Time will tell how bad the injury is, but it certainly doesn’t sound good.