Sunderland have been dealt an injury scare ahead of their upcoming clash with Burnley as Jewison Bennette has sustained an injury while on international duty with Costa Rica.

Journalist Kevin Jimenez revealed on Twitter that Bennette was ruled out of Costa Rica's game with Panama after picking up a problem in the days leading up to this fixture.

Pictures shared by Bennette on Instagram (as cited by Sunderland Echo journalist James Copley) show him wearing a sling which indicates that he has sustained an issue with his shoulder.

Bennette linked up with his country after being deployed as a substitute in Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Luton Town earlier this month.

After featuring in Costa Rica's Nations League victory over Martinique, Bennette watched on from the sidelines as his side suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Panama.

Sunderland's lack of consistency before the international break resulted in them losing ground in the race for a top-six finish.

Currently seven points adrift of Millwall who occupy the final play-off spot, the Black Cats will need to secure a positive result in their meeting with Burnley on Friday in order to remain in contention.

Sunderland know that they could be in for a tough evening if they are not at their best as the Clarets have won 14 of the 19 league games that they have participated in at Turf Moor this season which is a league-high total.

The Verdict

Sunderland will be hoping that Bennette's issue does not turn out to be too serious.

Providing that the winger is able to make a swift recovery from this injury, he is likely to be handed the chance to impress in a cameo role by boss Tony Mowbray in the closing stages of the season.

Bennette is still clearly adapting to life in English football after sealing a move to the Stadium of Light last year, and thus it is hardly a shock that he has struggled to make an impact on a consistent basis this season.

In the 15 league games that he has participated in, Bennette has scored one goal and has provided one assist and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.32 at this level.

Still only 18-years-old, there is plenty of time for the winger to make considerable strides in terms of his development and he could benefit greatly from the guidance of Mowbray who has a proven track-record of nurturing the talent of young players.