Highlights Sunderland's search for a new manager suffers a setback as Will Still is unlikely to leave his current role at Reims.

The 31-year-old is contracted to the French side until 2025, and currently has them competing for a place in European football.

Tony Mowbray's sacking on Monday night means the Black Cats are now looking for a new manager of their own.

Sunderland's search for a new manager looks to have been handed something of a setback.

That's after a report from French outlet Score.fr claimed that there is little chance of Will Still leaving his role with Reims at this moment in time.

Still on Sunderland's list of potential Tony Mowbray replacements

Sunderland are currently searching for a new manager following the sacking of Tony Mowbray on Monday night, after 15 months in charge at The Stadium of Light.

Since then, a number of managers have been linked with a move to the North East to take charge of the Black Cats.

One of those who had been identified as a potential candidate is Still, who has enjoyed great success since taking charge of Reims back in October 2022.

After guiding the club to an 11th place finish in Ligue 1 last season, the 31-year-old has now taken them to fifth place in the current French top-flight standings.

However, it now seems as though a move to the Stadium of Light looks unlikely for Still, in the near future.

Sunderland prospects of landing Still not looking promising

While Still may be an appealing candidate for Sunderland given his career so far, it seems he may not be one they are actually able to secure the services of.

According to this latest update from France, Still is not expected to leave Reims as a result of that interest in him from Sunderland.

Indeed, it is stated that given the 31-year-old is competing for a place in European football with his current club, it is unlikely he will be going anywhere else, anytime soon.

Current Ligue 1 standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1st PSG 14 +25 33 2nd Nice 14 +9 29 3rd Monaco 14 +10 27 4th Lille 14 +8 26 5th Reims 14 +1 23 As of 8th December 2023

There are just over 18 months remaining on Still's current contract with Reims, securing his future with the French club until the end of next season.

Black Cats still in promotion race despite managerial uncertainty

Mowbray's sacking earlier this week, came despite the fact the club are in a position to try and match their run to the Championship play-offs from last season.

Sunderland currently sit ninth in the Championship standings, just three points adrift of the play-off places.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host West Brom at The Stadium of Light in front of the Sky Sports cameras, in their first game since Mowbray's departure from the club.

This will no doubt be something of a source of frustration for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Still is a manager who is already showing just how good he can be, by exceeding his and, arguably, Reims' expectations with what he is doing for the club.

As a result, you feel he would have been a very promising appointment for the Black Cats who may have been able to keep them involved in the promotion race, while generating a fair amount of excitement around the Stadium of Light.

With that in mind, it does feel as though the pressure is now on Sunderland, to ensure they can find another strong alternative to take charge of first-team affairs.