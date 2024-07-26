Highlights Sunderland's quiet transfer window sparked to life with the signing of Ian Poveda, adding Championship experience and potential value to the squad.

Poveda's pedigree from top clubs and positive loan spells suggest he could be a valuable asset for the Black Cats, offering pace and creativity.

At 24, Poveda needs a stable environment to flourish, making Sunderland's signing a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for both parties.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland's transfer window has been relatively quiet so far, but they may have just sparked it into life with the signing of the highly-rated Ian Poveda.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light following his release from Leeds United, with whom he spent four years of his career.

During that period, the Colombian never managed to work his way into the side and a number of loan spells around the EFL have followed. However, in the second half of last season, he impressed in a short stint at Sheffield Wednesday, and many thought that he would end up there this summer.

Interest had been rife from the Owls, but it was the Black Cats who pounced and offered Poveda suitable terms. Speaking about his decision to move to the North-East, the former Manchester City man said this: "The love that I had, especially from Stuart Harvey, that is just something I can't really describe. All I want to do is get on the pitch and play for Sunderland. The stadium, the fans, I've played here a couple of times - I've seen how full it gets and how the fans get behind the team."

Clearly, Sunderland's hierarchy has done a stellar job in convincing Poveda to join, making this a signing that fans can genuinely get excited about.

"He's got a decent pedigree" - Ian Poveda backed to tackle the Championship head on

In a bid to understand the thoughts of Sunderland fans, we spoke to FLW's resident Mackems pundit, Keith Irving, to get his take on the signing of Poveda.

"A decent bit of business I think. It's probably been the worst-kept secret on social media that he'd be signing, with the infamous scarf photo being posted all over the shop!

"But Poveda has a pedigree, he spent his early years in and around some really impressive clubs, including Barcelona and Man City. Speaking to a Sheffield Wednesday fan, where he spent some of last season on loan, their fanbase really like him."

Talking about what he can bring to the side, Irving said this: "He's very tricky, pacy and has an eye for a pass. Not a goalscoring winger like Clarke, but more of a provider, typically from the right flank, but he can play across on the left as well.

"He will be able to provide cover and competition for the misfiring Patrick Roberts, so he will be a decent squad player who will be hankering after a first-team birth as well.

"At 24, he isn't a traditional Speakman signing, but he still has plenty of miles left in him. Crucially, he has a lot of Championship experience and I will be looking forward to seeing what he can do.

Ian Poveda's Championship stats Apps 55 Goals 3 Assists 5 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 24th)

"He's a signing a bit like Clarke and Roberts, where they need a steady environment, a home and less moving around on loan. But, yes, this is a very positive signing again."

Poveda will be a useful addition

It's hard to disagree with Irving on this one. While Poveda may not have achieved the career heights he envisioned at Barcelona or Man City, he remains an exciting talent.

At 24-years-old, playing time is crucial for his development, and Regis Le Bris could provide this opportunity if Roberts continues to struggle. Moreover, his age means that if he performs well, he will hold significant value for the Black Cats in future transfer windows.

Overall, having signed him on a free transfer, this is a relatively risk-free deal and Sunderland fans will be hopeful that Poveda can ignite his career at the Stadium of Light.