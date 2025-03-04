David Prutton has highlighted how crucial tying down Wilson Isidor to a permanent deal has been for Sunderland.

The forward initially joined last summer on loan from Zenit St Petersburg, with the deal being made into a permanent one in the January window.

The 24-year-old has a deal with the Black Cats until the summer of 2028, giving them a strong negotiating position going into the summer.

It was reported in late February by Teamtalk that Leeds United have shortlisted Isidor as a potential option, meaning Sunderland may have a fight on their hands to keep him for next season.

Wilson Isidor's stats 2024/25 (as of March 3rd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.41 Shots 2.69 Assists 0.04 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.49 Shot-creating actions 1.62

David Prutton gives Wilson Isidor transfer verdict

Prutton believes the partnership between Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda is a very healthy one for Régis Le Bris’ side.

He praised the Sunderland squad as a whole for being so likeable, highlighting how Isidor overcame the penalty misses against Burnley as an example of why.

“Crucial to be able to secure him,” Prutton exclusively told Football League World.

“Eliezer Mayenda has shown just what he’s capable of.

“So hopefully, if you’re of a Sunderland persuasion, that ability of those two players to keep pushing on, keep each other hungry to score goals, to lead the the line for Sunderland, means you’ve got a very healthy rivalry which scores the goals that either manages to have you gatecrash the top two, or stands in you good stead for what the play-offs potentially could throw your way.

“We saw an emotional Wilson against Burnley, missing those two penalties, we saw him putting that resolutely to bed by getting himself back on the score sheet.

“And I think he’s a great part of a very likeable Sunderland side.

“Yes, we talk about how young they are, yes we talk about a new manager in Régis Le Bris who is new to English football.

“So much to like about them.”

Prutton makes Sunderland promotion fight claim

Prutton expects Sunderland’s forward options to be a key part of their promotion push in the rest of the season, and expects them to go toe-to-toe with the best the division has to offer in their bid to return to the top flight.

“Again, where does the expectation lie? The team under Tony Mowbray that got to the play-offs semi-finals was then changed, there were some missteps,” he continued.

“But quite clearly they’ve got a side that can absolutely mix it with the top end of the division.

“They’ve shown character, last time out against Sheffield Wednesday, and are still in keeping and in running with the top two places.

“It’s just those two potentially movable objects in Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds in front of them and no doubt Wilson Isidor is a key part of that.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of second place Sheffield United.

Tying down Isidor was great business

Isidor burst onto the scene with a strong run of form at the start of the season and has kept that up pretty well, so it’s no surprise clubs like Leeds are being linked.

Tying him down to a long-term deal could prove huge for Sunderland, who could’ve been usurped in the summer if he was still only on loan.

He’s proven a great and versatile addition to the team, and has been crucial to their promotion push.

If he maintains a strong end to the campaign, then Sunderland still have every chance of earning a place back in the Premier League.