Highlights Rohl has dramatically improved Sheffield Wednesday's performance, one point from safety.

If Wednesday are relegated, Sunderland could be an optimal destination for Rohl.

Rohl's potential and adept coaching style suggests he could appeal to clubs like Sunderland and Norwich.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Danny Rohl has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with Sheffield Wednesday so far this season.

The German joined the Owls in October, and has overseen their rise back to survival contention in the Championship.

The Yorkshire side had seemed destined for relegation to League One under previous manager Xisco Munoz.

Danny Rohl's impact at Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses Win % 30 12 3 15 40.00

The 34-year-old has done a stellar job in turning around the club’s fortunes, with Sheffield Wednesday just one point adrift of safety with eight games to go.

However, according to The Star, the highly-promising coach is attracting interest from clubs elsewhere in the second division.

Sunderland could be ideal destination for Danny Rohl

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on any potential EFL clubs that should be weighing up an offer to Rohl if Sheffield Wednesday suffer relegation from the Championship this season…

Declan Harte

Sunderland and Watford are both looking for managers at the moment, and the Black Cats seem like the more obvious next possible destination if Wednesday are relegated.

This is a young, exciting, upcoming coach with the potential to manage at the highest level.

This fits the Sunderland model perfectly, and would be a chance for Rohl to take a step-up the English football ladder without taking too big of a leap.

It has been a disappointing year for the Wearside outfit, but their potential is obvious and a return to the Premier League is a very possible reality with the next head coach.

Rohl should feel comfortable working in the Sunderland set-up, and his style of play could work quite well with the players already at the club.

Elsewhere, Norwich City could be a solid option if David Wagner goes in the summer.

A transition should be quite seamless given the similarities in their tactical style, and working under a director of football would make it a similar opportunity to the one at Sunderland.

Both sides have the resources to compete at the top, and a manager like Rohl coming in would only further increase their chances of a top flight place.

Alfie Burns

You can see the sense in Sunderland looking at someone like Danny Rohl. Despite some frustrations from supporters, the club need a manager that's going to be able to grow with a young squad over the years and make sure that this project at the Stadium of Light isn't a complete waste.

Rohl has proved at Sheffield Wednesday what a talented young coach he is, making the best out of a bad situation at Hillsborough and giving a season that looked dead some life. It's not quite the same situation, but overcoming those difficulties would indicate he can handle the relatively tame turmoil at the Stadium of Light.

Obviously, there are other projects in the Championship, like at Norwich City and Watford. Yet, you've got to think there's a chance David Wagner stays at Norwich and if it's job security you are looking for, your last destination would be Watford.

Sunderland feel a decent fit for someone of Rohl's profile, although it's got to be said that he could do worse than sticking with Wednesday, even if the club are relegated this season. He's got the fans on side there and with the right kind of freedom to build a squad, he could lead a march back through the EFL in the mid-term, you feel.

Such has been his impact, you imagine he will have plenty of options.