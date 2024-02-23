Sunderland captain Dan Neil has revealed how he and his teammates reacted to the news that Michael Beale would be leaving the club, and has said what level of responsibility they should take on for his departure.

Beale's underwhelming time as Sunderland manager was unceremoniously ended not long after, ironically, losing to the man that he had replaced: Tony Mowbray.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager was always fighting an uphill battle. Mowbray was still liked by many when he left the Stadium of Light, and Sunderland weren't in a bad league position.

Championship table when Tony Mowbray was sacked (4th Dec 2023) Team P Points GD 5 West Brom 19 32 +11 6 Hull 19 30 +5 7 Blackburn 19 28 +1 8 Preston 19 28 -8 9 Sunderland 19 27 +7

The Black Cats didn't move forward in any way under Beale, and the feeling amongst the fans is worse than it was prior to his arrival. TalkSPORT claimed that he had lost the dressing room, thanks to instances when he made the players turn up for training and he took a day off.

The club's captain, Neil, has come out and revealed how the players reacted to the news that Beale was gone.

Dan Neil's reaction to Michael Beale sacking

Speaking to the club's website, the midfielder revealed his thoughts on his former boss, and what went wrong.

"First and foremost I want to wish the old gaffer well in whatever he chooses to do next," said the 22-year-old. "I think a lot of the boys, if not all of them, really enjoyed working under him and we thought he had some really good ideas. It just didn't quite work out.

"As players we have to take some responsibility for that. We didn't deliver on the pitch what he wanted and I think you can see that in the last run of results. We have to take some responsibility for that and I know all the boys wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next."

Neil was then asked about Mike Dodds, who will be Sunderland's interim manager until a permanent appointment is made after the season. He said: "He's a massively respected figure within the dressing room. I think everyone knows how influential he's been over the last few years in kind of the rise from League One, last year in the play-offs and a lot this year as well.

"All the boys respect him, all the boys respect his beliefs and his tactics. We are looking forward to going out on Saturday and doing what he wants us to do. We have got full belief that if we do that we can come away with something good on Saturday and build some momentum to finish the season off."

Dan Neil will be a big player in the run-in for Sunderland

In a young squad, without too many experienced leaders, the onus really falls on the captain to try and pick the other players up when times are tough, as they are now for Sunderland.

The play-offs aren't out of reach yet for them. They're seven points behind Hull City in sixth place, having played the same number of games (33). Their current form of two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five league matches doesn't compare well to those above them, who have all picked up more points in their last five Championship outings than the Black Cats. But form is temporary.

The return to Dodds being the senior voice in the dressing room should help matters too. He led them to impressive wins over Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the two games he took charge of before Beale was appointed. This could be a precursor to a good end to the season for Sunderland.