Highlights Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has expressed his desire to win promotion to the Premier League with the club, dismissing speculation of a transfer.

It was reported on the final day of the summer transfer window that Liverpool were interested in a move for the 21-year-old.

Neil only signed a new contract with Sunderland earlier this year, securing his future with the club until the summer of 2026.

It seems Dan Neil never had any intentions of leaving Sunderland during the summer transfer window, despite claims of interest in him from Premier League clubs.

That's after the midfielder revealed that he wants to win promotion to the top-flight of English football, with the Black Cats.

How have things gone for Neil at Sunderland so far?

Neil came through the academy ranks at Sunderland, and eventually made his first-team debut for the club as a 16-year-old in November 2018.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 115 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring eight goals and providing 13 assists in that time.

Neil was a key figure in the club's promotion from League One back to the Championship during the 2021/22 season, and in them reaching the second-tier play-offs the following campaign.

That is something that has already seen the now 21-year-old attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, with speculation around his future continuing all the way up to deadline day in this summer's transfer window.

Who was interested in Neil this summer?

According to Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath on the final day of the summer market, Liverpool have previously sent scouts to watch Neil, during his time with Sunderland.

It is also thought that other Premier League clubs were keen on the midfielder at that point, with the likes of Aston Villa and Burnley having previously been linked with Neil.

Now however, it appears that the player himself was never interested in departing the Stadium of Light over the course of the summer, judging by these latest comments.

What has Neil had to say about his future with Sunderland?

Earlier this year, the midfielder put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Sunderland, securing his future at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That would have put Sunderland in a strong position to respond to any offers for the midfielder in the summer, and it now seems as though Neil signed that deal, with the hope it would get him the chance to play in the Premier League with the Black Cats themselves.

Speaking about his ambitions with during his time at Sunderland, Neil told The Echo: “That’s why I signed the deal, I love the philosophy here. Listen I landed on my feet when the philosophy came in because I was an 18-year-old lad kind of on the fringes of the first team.

“I can’t thank the club enough because I’ve got invaluable experience week in, week out for the last two, three years which included a promotion and almost another one.

“I fully believe in this squad that we’ve got here. I know it looks young on paper but I think we are more than good enough to compete at the top end of the table and hopefully achieve that goal of getting back to the Premier League.”

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs at the end of last season, Sunderland have made a strong start to the current campaign.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit fourth in the Championship table, having taken 16 points from nine league games at the start of the campaign.

Neil and his teammates are next in action on Wednesday night, when they welcome Watford to the Stadium of Light.

This does look to be a major positive for those of a Sunderland persuasion, given Neil's clear ambition.

The midfielder is a key asset for the Black Cats right now, and so the fact that he is willing to stay long-term, with the hope of helping them into the Premier League, has to be a major boost to the club's prospects going forward.

Indeed, the fact Neil was seemingly so keen to stay, also bodes well for their hopes of securing the future of more of their big assets, even if there is interest in them from other clubs.