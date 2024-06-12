Sunderland's stance on Dan Neil and his contract situation, following reports that he had rejected a new proposal from the club to extend his current deal, has been revealed.

Alex Crook, talkSPORT's chief football correspondent, revealed, on Tuesday, that the midfielder had turned down a new deal that was offered to him by the Black Cats, at least in part because of their failure, so far, to appoint a new head coach.

It is further understood that Neil won't be entering into any more talks with Sunderland until after the new boss comes, so he can see how things pan out, as per the Northern Echo.

It has been nearly four months since the Black Cats had a permanent head coach, following Michael Beale's departure in February. They have unsuccessfully failed to bring in targets like Will Still and Pascal Jansen to fill the currently vacant role.

Neil's deal isn't as pressing of an issue, with the 22-year-old's current terms tying him down at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026. It is just another issue for them to deal with, but one that they don't appear to be too worried about.

Sunderland's stance on Dan Neil contract situation

The Black Cats are reported to be unconcerned by the midfielder's rejection of their latest proposal, and that they remain confident about being able to get him to agree to a new deal in the future, according to the Echo.

They are also unfazed by the thought of any potential approaches for Neil. With another two years left on his current deal, they are still in a decent position.

Leicester City have held a long-term interest in him, as per the northern outlet, but a very sizeable bid would be required to prize him away from the club at this stage.

The Echo believe there to be no indication of any incoming formal approach for Neil, and that there doubts about whether one will ever come from the Foxes.

Dan Neil situation is a poor reflection on the club's hierarchy

The 22-year-old is as heavily associated with the Wearsiders as anybody else at that club. He grew up in the area, came through the academy, and has captained the team at times.

Dan Neil's Sunderland career stats Team Apps Goals Assists Sunderland 149 10 17 Sunderland U-22s 45 2 1 Sunderland U-18s 12 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

If anybody is going to show extra loyalty and want to stay at the Stadium of Light more than others, it would be him. If Sunderland can't get one of their own to stay, in part down to their poor handling of the head coach situation, then it doesn't look good for anybody else who might want to join the team.

After a disappointing end to approaches for Still and Jansen, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who said last week that an appointment was "imminent", finds himself with a much smaller and more challenging pool of targets to go after.

They are likely to face competition from teams like Burnley for the services of Liam Rosenior. Rene Maric is liked by the club, but Bayern Munich are being quite forthright about their desire to keep him as part of their new boss, and former Clarets manager, Vincent Kompany's backroom staff.

Marti Cifuentes, the Queens Park Rangers manager, has also been mentioned, but their desire to keep him is strong too, and Sunderland would need to pay top dollar to the London-based club to get him.

For the time that they have taken, and the lack of success they have had, it is completely understandable why Neil chose to wait and see how things go.

His decision could have a major negative domino effect for the club though. Potential summer signings will look at the situation and think 'Well, if Neil is there on the inside of things and is yet to be convinced, then why should I be?'