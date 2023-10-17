Highlights Sunderland's centre back, Dan Ballard, may be doubtful for the Championship clash with Stoke City due to an injury concern.

Ballard is currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland, where he has seemingly picked up a thigh issue.

The centre back has featured in every league game this season, becoming a key man for Tony Mowbray's side.

It seems as though Dan Ballard could be a doubt for Sunderland's Championship clash with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

That's after Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill revealed that the Black Cats' centre back has picked up an injury concern while on international duty this week.

How has Ballard done for Sunderland this season?

Having joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from Arsenal back in the summer of 2022, Ballard had a stop-start debut campaign at The Stadium of Light last season due to injury.

This season though, the 24-year-old has become a key man in Tony Mowbray's side, featuring in all 11 Championship games since the start of the campaign, scoring his first two goals for the club.

That has seen him retain his place in Northern Ireland's senior international squad, with Ballard winning his 20th international cap in his country's 3-0 win over San Marino in EURO 2024 qualifying on Saturday.

However, it seems Ballard may have picked up something of a setback in that game or since then, that puts something of a question mark over his availability going forward.

What has O'Neill said about Ballard's fitness?

In the end, Ballard played the full 90 minutes of that win over San Marino for Northern Ireland at the weekend.

Since then however, it appears some sort of fitness issue has emerged for the Sunderland defender, which will be a concern for both his club and county.

Providing an update on Ballard's fitness ahead of Northern Ireland's second EUROs qualifier of the international break, at home to Slovenia on Tuesday night, O'Neill was quoted by The Northern Echo as saying: "He [Ballard] woke up with a tightness in his thigh which we have just had to manage over the last 48 hours.

"It's not like he was playing through something because obviously, we could have taken him off, but he didn't alert us to anything. It is just something that has come on post-game."

With Sunderland back in action against Stoke in just four days' time, which update on Ballard will inevitably be a concern for those monitoring the defender from the Stadium of Light.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship?

It has been a bright start to the season for Sunderland as they look to build on their run to the second-tier play-offs last season.

The Black Cats have taken 19 points from their 11 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit fourth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, they will be looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out, when they return to action after the international break at Stoke this weekend.

How much of a concern will this be for Sunderland?

This update on Ballard from O'Neill will surely be a worry for those watching the situation from Sunderland.

The fact the centre back has been an ever present for the Black Cats in the league so far this season, show how much of an important player he is to their side.

As a result, they are not going to want to lose him for any length of time, so this will not be welcome news for those at The Stadium of Light.

However, O'Neill's comments do at least seem to suggest this is not a serious blow, which may be some consolation for those of a Sunderland persuasion.