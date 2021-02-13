Sunderland credited with young striker transfer interest

Sunderland are one of the clubs interested in signing 17-year-old Iverson Sacaza, a report from Diez in the striker’s native Honduras has claimed.

Sacaza is currently based in Spain where he is working with the Getafe Soccer School, which is a partner of Real Madrid, and it now seems as though the teenager is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest report, both Sunderland and Belgian giants Anderlecht have taken an interest in Sacaza, with both monitoring the progress of the young striker.

The striker has also previously trained with La Liga side Valencia, where the teenager seemingly impressed, with one official reportedly comparing him to Romelu Lukaku.

Did these 15 players leave Sunderland for a higher or lower fee than they joined for?

1 of 15 Kenwyne Jones Higher Lower

At 17-years-old, Sacaza would be eligible to sign a professional contract in the summer when he turns 18, and the player’s agent has suggested that he is more likely to remain in Europe than return to his home country, potentially opening the door for a move to The Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

This is a rather interesting link to emerge you feel.

Sacaza is perhaps not an obvious player for Sunderland to target given his circumstances, but he does seem to have plenty of potential, meaning it could be a smart move for them to secure his services before they are beaten to it.

Obviously, given his age you do imagine that Sacaza would be one for the future rather than the present, and you do wonder whether there could be a few issues to negotiate when it comes to getting this deal over the line, meaning it will be fascinating to see how this one plays out.