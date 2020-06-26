‘Sunderland,’ ‘Coventry or Rotherham’ – Where next for player released from QPR? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers made the decision not to renew the contract of winger Marc Pugh, with the 33-year-old now a free agent.

The player has a wealth of experience in the EFL and is revered at AFC Bournemouth where he spent the majority of his playing career.

Pugh made 27 appearances for the R’s since arriving in 2019, but now finds himself without a club.

So, with this in mind, should any Championship or League One clubs be eyeing a move for Marc Pugh on a free?

The team here at FLW have their say…..

Ned Holmes

I think there’s likely to be a number of clubs interested in a move for Pugh after he left QPR earlier this month.

The delay to the EFL season and its financial impact on clubs is likely going to mean that free agents signings and getting value for money is more important than ever, particularly for clubs low down in the Championship.

Pugh may not be the most exciting addition in the world but we’ve seen this season at QPR that the 33-year-old is still a useful option.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him end up at Sunderland, with Duncan Watmore having left the club recently and Phil Parkinson needing to add some firepower for next season’s promotion push.

Hull City are another side that could be interested, having lost their key attacking options this season, Pugh could add some experience to a forward line that includes a number of young players.

George Dagless

I think several clubs could do with looking at him.

He’s still good enough to be playing in the Championship and has clearly looked after himself well to the extent where he’s still got a fair few years left in the game.

On a free, he’s absolutely worth considering and I look at some of the clubs lower down in the Championship that could really do with such a bargain.

The likes of Charlton and Luton would benefit from his services but even some clubs looking higher up like Millwall should be considering him.

To be honest, I think there’s eight or nine clubs at least in the second tier alone that should be having a close look at what he could bring.

Jacob Potter

I still think he could do a job in the Championship to be honest.

A team like Coventry or Rotherham could certainly benefit from having a player of Pugh’s experience in their team in their first season’s back in the Championship next term.

I also feel a club like Charlton or Hull could benefit from having him in their squad, as he could help aid the development of the club’s younger players as they progress through the senior ranks.

I was surprised to see QPR not extend Pugh’s contract beyond the end of this year’s campaign, as I still think he could have offered something to Mark Warburton’s side as they look to make a late charge for the play-off places.

Pugh has still got a couple of years at a high level left in him, and I think he’d be a smart addition to a number of Championship clubs ahead of next season.

Although it wouldn’t surprise me if a club like Sunderland or Ipswich Town were tempted to sign him on a short-term deal next term, as they look to win promotion into the second tier.