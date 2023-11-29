Highlights Sunderland's attacking talent is strong, but they lack options out wide.

Ateef Konate was previously linked with Sunderland in January 2023, but a deal wasn't struck.

Sunderland should consider going back in for Konate to provide depth on the wing and develop his potential.

The level of attacking talent in Sunderland's squad is pretty strong in terms of depth in certain areas, but whilst they don't have too many options out wide, they certainly have quality.

Both Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke - mainly the latter - have really kicked on at the Stadium of Light, with Clarke being one of the top scorers in the Championship with nine goals in 17 appearances in the 2023-24 season, and those goals have the North East side in a play-off push.

But you do feel that the Black Cats are a little over-reliant on that duo and when it doesn't quite click for them, the Teessiders can struggle - as we saw in the 2-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Jewison Bennette is really the only other out-and-out winger option that Tony Mowbray currently has though, and the Costa Rican teenager is still adapting to life in England after his move in 2022.

Therefore, the Sunderland recruitment team could do with making a play for a versatile winger in January, and they could return for a player in Ateef Konate of Nottingham Forest that they were heavily touted with nearly 12 months ago.

Sunderland and Ateef Konate - what happened in January 2023?

Sunderland were linked with Konate in the January transfer window in the second half of the 2022-23 Championship season, with Alan Nixon reporting that the French attacker was close to arriving on Wearside on loan.

However, the goalposts had moved within a few days as Sunderland would have then had to pay a decent fee to Forest to actually land his services, according to reports, and in the end, a deal was not struck.

Instead, a day later, Konate penned a deal to move to Oxford United for the rest of the campaign on loan, where he would head for a League One relegation battle rather than a Championship promotion push.

It was clear that Konate needed first-team football somewhere as opposed to under-21's football, but his time at the Kassam Stadium didn't go to plan.

Konate played just five times for the U's, with all of those appearances coming under the management of Karl Robinson, but when Liam Manning replaced the Scouser in the dugout, the Frenchman didn't get a look-in.

There were no injuries to report of, so it was just a case of Konate not being fancied by Manning over the other attacking talents he had at his disposal, meaning that it would be a waste of a few months for the youngster.

Why should Sunderland go back in for Ateef Konate?

We know what Sunderland and Tony Mowbray can do though with young players, and the brief, unsuccessful stint with United should not put the Black Cats off Konate.

If Sunderland had landed Konate in January on a permanent basis to add to their plethora of young French talent, then things could have been a lot different and his development could have made him a better player already.

Instead, Konate has since gone back to Forest to play under-21's football, where he's scored three goals in seven Premier League 2 appearances, where he has featured either in the number 10 role or as a striker.

That's not really where Sunderland need help, but Konate is also used to playing out wide and cutting in onto his stronger right foot, he could be a viable back-up option to Clarke whilst also playing on the right too.

And with a contract that expires at The City Ground this coming summer, there could be scope for Sunderland to rekindle their interest and take control of Konate's development from January onwards to see if they can make a real player out of him, as the 22-year-old could do with a fresh start.