Highlights Charlie Cresswell has struggled to make an impact at Leeds United this season, with limited playing time.

Despite performing well internationally, Cresswell has not been able to break into the starting lineup for Leeds.

A loan move to Sunderland could be a beneficial solution for both Cresswell and Leeds, allowing him to gain regular first-team experience.

Charlie Cresswell has struggled to make the impact he was perhaps hoping to with Leeds United this season, having played only 340 minutes for Daniel Farke so far.

He spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship side Millwall, where he played 30 times at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the campaign.

The 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since relegation to the Championship. Leeds lost Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Max Wober and Cresswell's development and experience at this level before stood him in good stead.

He is one of four centre-backs at the club with club captain Liam Cooper also battling it out with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon as the only other senior options at the club. He was also handed the number-five shirt for next season, which was potentially a statement of intent in the eyes of many fans.

Cresswell is the son of former Leeds striker Richard Cresswell, who played for the club from 2005-2017. The academy graduate has been a part of the youth setup with Leeds since 2013.

How's it going so far for Cresswell with Leeds?

The season hasn't transpired as he hoped it might so far, starting just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties. Cresswell's last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th.

He was an unused substitute against Bristol City, and since Cooper's return to action and Struijk and Rodon's imperious partnership, the 21-year-old has not even made the bench in recent weeks during the last three games with that trio sharing the game time.

Cresswell has perhaps performed better internationally so far and came back from the recent break surely buoyed by two full 90-minute outings for England U-21s, having scored in the second against Ukraine, which was his first at that level for his country.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027, but the question remains to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him.

Could Sunderland be a possible destination for Leeds' Cresswell?

It was reported by Leeds All Over during January that Sunderland were one side looking at taking Cresswell whilst he was still at Millwall, although that deal never transpired.

The Black Cats never returned to that deal in the summer, but have made a habit of nurturing young talent across the park in recent years, as exemplified by former Leeds academy graduate Jack Clarke.

Adding more youth into an already young back line may not be the best plan of action, but Cresswell has showcased his leadership skills many times for Leeds and was captain of various youth sides.

Sunderland have shipped 16 goals this season, and although the likes of Dan Ballard are performing and developing well, Cresswell may provide a short-term upgrade on longer-term players like Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt for now.

A loan is something that would suit all parties, and would also give Luke O'Nien the capability to slot in elsewhere if needed/

It's doing neither Cresswell nor Leeds any good for him to be languishing in the reserves and not playing regular first-team football at the present time, Sunderland could be his get-out until next summer when all parties can re-evaluate.