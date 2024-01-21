Highlights Sunderland's Jack Clarke is drawing interest from multiple clubs, including West Ham, with a potential transfer fee of £20 million.

If Clarke leaves, Sunderland could consider Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker as a replacement winger, given his impressive performances and versatility.

Whittaker has scored 14 goals this season and has attracted attention from clubs in both the Championship and Premier League, making him a potentially expensive target for Sunderland.

With ongoing rumours of a potential exit from Sunderland AFC for Jack Clarke, the Black Cats could target Plymouth Argyle's star player as a replacement in January.

The Wearsiders have had an impressive season so far, with Clarke starring as they battle for a play-off spot this season. The goal-scoring winger has inspired the team this season with his fantastic performances and is drawing interest from the number of clubs this transfer window

If Clarke does end up leaving, Sunderland will need to search for a replacement winger to help replace his goals this season and as ambitious as it would be, Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker could be the ideal man to move to the Stadium of Light.

Jack Clarke is targeted by multiple clubs for £20 million move

There have been a number of clubs linked with a big-money move for Sunderland ace Clarke, as his performances for the Black Cats have not gone unnoticed by clubs in the Premier League.

West Ham are the latest club to be interested in the winger, according to The Evening Standard, with £20 million touted as the transfer fee needed to lure him away from Sunderland this month.

Clarke has been a key player for since joining last season from Tottenham Hotspur but has made himself their talisman this term with his form in front of goal and has established himself as one of the Champinship's most lethal forwards.

The English forward has taken over as the focal point of the Sunderland attack, helping to replace the goals of Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart, who left the club in the summer.

Thanks to Clarke's performances, Sunderland are fighting for a spot in the play-offs, but the Black Cats will need to find a replacement quickly if he does leave the Stadium of Light this month.

Sunderland could replace Clarke with Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth

While Clarke has been one of the best players in the Championship this season, and his goals have been incredibly important to Sunderland's top-six ambitions, there may be a replacement ready to take over his role in the team.

If Clarke does exit the club this month, the Black Cats could target Plymouth forward Whittaker as a replacement on the left wing. While he has predominantly played on the right-hand side this season so far, Whittaker has also excelled both on the left and in the centre, showing a versatility similar to Diallo last season at Sunderland.

Whittaker has been a revelation for Plymouth since joining from Swansea City last season, inspiring the Pilgrims in their first season since promotion from League One and helping them avoid a relegation battle in the first half of the season so far.

Morgan Whittaker Championship stats - as per SofaScore Games played 27 Minutes per game 85 Goals 14 Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 4 Goal conversion 13% Assists 5

The forward has scored 14 times in the league this season, putting him among the highest scorers in the division so far. His performances have impressed several clubs, including Fulham, Brentford and West Ham United from the Premier League, according to reports from Football Insider.

However, with the money potentially being made from Clarke's rumoured sale, Sunderland could put together a very attractive offer for Whittaker, while also promising him first-team football, which is something he may struggle to find at a more high-profile club.

He is a young forward who is in incredible form this season, just months after joining the club from Swansea. Whittaker was Argyle's record signing, and his four-year deal with the club will mean that the Pilgrims will be able to demand a hefty fee for the Englishman.

At just 23 years old, time on the pitch is one of the most important things Whittaker will need at the moment. A move to Sunderland could give him the chance to continue his form at a club that will give him time on the pitch, while providing a fantastic alternative if Clarke leaves the club this month.

The transfer fee required by Plymouth may price out Sunderland. With similar goal statistics as Clarke this season, Whittaker will surely command a high transfer fee if Sunderland do want to buy him, especially as they will have to compete with Premier League clubs for his signature.

He should have serious sell on value, which could convince the Black Cats to make a play for him and it would surely be worth testing the water even if it's a little ambitious.